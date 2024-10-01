MADD Canada and KAG Canada Empower Youth to Make Safe Choices with New School Program

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To tackle this problem, MADD Canada and KAG Canada are putting safe and sober driving on the 2024-2025 lesson plan through MADD Canada’s School Program.



MADD Canada’s School Program is designed for students in Grades 7-12. These educational 1- hour presentations reach thousands of students across the country and aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations provide youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

The presentations include a fictionalized video narrative entitled One Last Dance which showcases what can happen as a result of impaired driving and how life can change in an instant. The presentations also include enhanced educational components, offering a more interactive and immersive experience for students. The presentation ends with real-life stories from victims and survivors of impaired driving.

“Our School Program is about more than just presenting information – it’s about making a real impact on students’ lives,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “We want young people to understand the serious consequences of impaired driving and to feel empowered to make safe choices. We are grateful to our National Sponsor, KAG Canada, for their support in delivering these life-saving messages at schools across Canada. KAG Canada is directly funding 75 of these presentations.”

Today, MADD Canada and KAG Canada joined students and staff at Laurier Heights School in Edmonton for a special screening of One Last Dance.

“KAG is committed to promoting road safety, and we are proud to partner with MADD Canada on this critical initiative,” said Grant Mitchell, KAG President and Chief Operating Officer. “By sponsoring the School Program, we are investing in the future of our youth, ensuring they have the knowledge and tools to make responsible decisions. Together, we can make a significant impact on reducing impaired driving.”

KAG Canada has been a National sponsor of MADD Canada since 2012. As a company in one of the largest transportation industries in North America, KAG Canada’s partnership with MADD Canada is truly intentional, reflecting the shared commitment to road safety. With thousands of professional truck drivers and team members traveling our public roadways 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, they are dedicated to making our roads safer for all the communities they serve across North America.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

Thank you to our national and provincial sponsors for supporting this vital program.

For a complete list of our School Program sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, please visit: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About KAG Canada

KAG Canada is the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., (KAG). KAG is North America’s largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider. Their company encompasses Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Paul’s Hauling, Connectrans Logistics Ltd., and Valley West Transport. Since 1964, KAG Canada has grown from a small fleet based out of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. Through their hauling companies under KAG Canada, they have 60-years of experience and serve over 600 customers in the agriculture, petroleum, energy sector and mining industries. Their Northern based company, RTL Construction, specializes in civil and industrial construction. KAG Canada is one team driven to make a difference. Visit https://kagcanada.ca/ to learn more.