Climb Channel Solutions Launches Bluebeam in LATAM Territory

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has announced the expansion of Bluebeam offerings into LATAM. Climb will offer in-region sales and technical assistance to Bluebeam partners within LATAM, in addition to their continued business in North America.



“Our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions underscores our dedication to equipping AEC customers with the tools and solutions needed to effectively manage the complexities of PDF scanning, markups, and workflows, ultimately enhancing project outcomes,” said Curt Bramel, Senior Director of Global Sales, Bluebeam. “Together, we will continue to introduce Bluebeam technology and offer a delightful user experience to customers around the globe.”

Bluebeam is widely acknowledged as the go-to solution for digital project collaboration. It empowers users to effortlessly create, annotate, and share PDF documents, helping teams streamline workflows, minimize paper consumption, and enhance communication among project stakeholders.

“Bluebeam launching in the LATAM territory is a testament to implementing our reach and expanding our offerings across global territories. Current and prospective LATAM partners will reap the benefits of Bluebeam’s solutions to drive project optimization,” says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to seven offices globally. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

For Media & PR inquires contact:

Bluebeam

Nicole Worley

nworley@bluebeam.com