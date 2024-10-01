Stingray Brings the Ultimate Karaoke Experience to VIZIO

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading provider of music, video content, business services, and advertising solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Stingray Karaoke app on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO). Starting today, karaoke fans can access an extensive library of over 100,000 licensed songs directly through the Stingray Karaoke app available on millions of VIZIO Smart TVs.

The Stingray Karaoke app offers an intuitive interface that allows users to search for songs by title, artist, lyrics, or genre in more than 30 languages. The app provides several customization options, including the ability to skip, rewind, and fast-forward through songs, toggle background videos, and choose to sing with or without lead vocals. With continuous updates adding new songs weekly and specially curated playlists for various occasions, users can queue up to 100 songs, ensuring the ultimate karaoke party at home.

"Stingray is committed to innovating the way people experience music and entertainment, serving millions of users across different platforms, from apps to in-car entertainment systems, " said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. " By introducing the Stingray Karaoke app on VIZIO, we are not only expanding our reach but also enhancing the home entertainment experience, transforming every living room into a dynamic karaoke stage."

"At VIZIO, we're always focused on expanding entertainment options that resonate with our audience, and the Stingray Karaoke app is a perfect fit," said Seta Goldstein, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO. "With Stingray's vast library of songs, VIZIO users can now turn their living rooms into vibrant karaoke stages, offering them another way to enjoy interactive and dynamic entertainment."

The Stingray Karaoke app is now available for subscription on VIZIO, with pricing set at $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year, providing a dynamic and interactive way to enjoy music at home. Users can easily enjoy a host of benefits including streamlined subscription management, payment processes and access to special discounts by using a VIZIO Account to sign-up for Stingray. No more hassle of multiple account logins -- VIZIO Account provides a seamless and convenient way to enhance your karaoke experience.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

