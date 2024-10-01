Stryker completes acquisition of Vertos Medical, Inc., expanding interventional pain management solutions

Portage, Michigan, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Vertos Medical Inc., a leader in interventional pain management solutions for chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.

“The acquisition of Vertos Medical enhances our unique, non-surgical solutions for interventionalists addressing chronic lower back pain, while broadening our presence in ambulatory surgery centers," said Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker. “We look forward to enabling physicians with the minimally invasive mild® procedure so patients can reclaim their quality of life.”

The addition of Vertos Medical’s differentiated portfolio will strengthen Stryker’s impact in interventional solutions to address chronic pain.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .