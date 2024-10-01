Trawick International Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments

MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading international insurance company, is pleased to announce two strategic additions to its leadership team: Yirka Marban as the new Head of Human Resources, and Brent Judge as Vice President of Corporate Sales & Distribution for North America.



Yirka Marban, an accomplished HR leader, brings over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing HR strategies that foster a strong organizational culture and promote talent development within the United States and Latin America. Marban will spearhead Trawick International’s efforts to continue building a diverse, inclusive, and high-performing workforce. Her expertise in employee engagement, leadership development, and change management will be instrumental in aligning HR initiatives with the company’s long-term goals.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, commented, “We are excited to welcome Yirka to the team. Her vision for creating an empowering workplace culture aligns perfectly with our mission to support both our employees and our business objectives.”

Brent Judge brings 25 years of experience in the sales, service and support of global benefit programs with a keen focus on client and broker satisfaction. He will oversee corporate sales and distribution across North America. Judge has a proven track record of accelerating growth and driving revenue through customer-centric strategies and innovative sales models. His sales leadership will be pivotal in expanding Trawick International’s reach in the region and enhancing partnerships with key stakeholders.

Trawick added, “Brent’s extensive experience in corporate sales and his ability to create value-driven partnerships will greatly enhance our presence in North America. His leadership will play a key role in supporting our expansion efforts.”

These appointments reflect Trawick International’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership team and positioning the company for continued success in an evolving market.

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com.

