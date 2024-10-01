Pivotal Completes BlackFly eVTOL Deliveries

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 1, 2024 – Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, proudly announces it has completed delivery of 13 BlackFly aircraft to customers across the country. Pivotal’s prototype eVTOLs are currently being flown by private owners and the U.S. Air Force across numerous states, including California, Delaware, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, as part of the company’s Early Access Program (EAP).

Pivotal has built scores of aircraft, refined, tested, and enhanced its patented tilt-aircraft VTOL technology, which delivers unparalleled simplicity, inherent high reliability, lower weight and system cost. Today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category.

“With 13 prototype eVTOL aircraft delivered and early adopters on board, we’re achieving our mission of transforming the power of flight,” said Ken Karklin, Pivotal CEO. “After receiving their aircraft, and across both consumer and defense circles, our EAP partners have strong praise for how Pivotal’s aircraft perform.”

“The day that my BlackFly arrived in Massachusetts was one of the most memorable days of my life. I had been expertly trained and approved to pilot the aircraft by Pivotal,” said owner, Patrik M. “When I took off from my front yard, I felt an indescribable sense of awe. It was as if the aircraft understood my subtle directions and took me for an adventure.”

The United States Air Force also took delivery of Pivotal BlackFly aircraft for evaluation by MTSI and AFWERX Agility Prime. Together they assessed a host of benefits across diverse applications and tested a range of remotely piloted missions. As part of the agreement, Pivotal delivered flight simulators, pilot training and support services in addition to the aircraft.

About BlackFly eVTOL

The BlackFly is a fixed-wing aircraft built on Pivotal’s third-generation eVTOL platform. The entire aircraft tilts for vertical takeoff and landing, rather than wing assemblies or rotors rotating to reorient thrust, reducing weight, complexity, and eliminating multiple points of failure. At the heart of this vehicle lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular systems for safety and reliability. Capable of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned missions, the light eVTOL aircraft can take off and land on pavement, dirt, or grass –– there’s no landing gear, simply a fuselage wear strip. The BlackFly complies with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the United States for flight in Class G airspace.

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to buyers in the United States. Pivotal announced the Helix, its first production aircraft, in October 2023 and opened sales in January 2024. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero.

