MariMed’s Nature’s Heritage Gives Local Musicians a Chance to be Featured in New Interactive Vape Campaign

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed’s (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) award-winning flower and concentrate brand, Nature’s Heritage™, often taps the passion for music to build a lasting relationship with cannabis consumers. The brand’s new campaign, ‘Amplify Your Experience,’ will continue that tradition by offering an opportunity for local musicians to share their music with Nature’s Heritage fans through commercials, live concerts and digital performances. It’s just one element of a fully integrated marketing push that will also include billboards, entertainment venue signage and live activations, and digital advertising, all meant to promote Nature’s Heritage high quality vapes.



Beginning today, Nature’s Heritage will be on the hunt for talented solo artists and bands to perform at brand pop-ups, in-store activations at MariMed-owned Panacea Wellness (Massachusetts) and Thrive Wellness (Maryland) dispensaries, as well as on a various social media platforms and more.

To be considered for the program, artists must visit the Nature’s Heritage Instagram page, @naturesheritage_ , follow the account and follow the instructions. The application period will end in one month, on November 1. Nature’s Heritage will carefully select local musicians who best align with the brand’s values throughout the campaign.

The campaign builds on the success of previous music programs launched by Nature’s Heritage. The brand recently partnered with iconic Boston music venues, the MGM Music Hall Fenway and Citizens House of Blues Boston. In addition, Nature’s Heritage has collaborated with local artists and musicians to produce strain-specific in-store and online branded content, Spotify playlists, and more.

“’Amplify Your Experience’ celebrates the deep relationship of music and cannabis, while providing a platform for local musicians to showcase their talent within the supportive and expressive cannabis community,” said Tami Kirlis, Brand Director for Nature’s Heritage. “We’re excited to discover hidden talent in two key markets and create meaningful connections with both new and existing cannabis consumers.”

Nature’s Heritage remains committed to delivering premium, organically cultivated products, carefully crafted to harness the full potential of nature’s goodness. The brand’s craft approach to harvesting and curing results in a potent blend of terpene and cannabinoid-rich flower and concentrates.

To learn more about Nature Heritage, including options for flower, RSO, concentrates and vapes, visit www.naturesheritagecannabis.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: press@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007