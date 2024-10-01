GPS Marine Adopts Intelligent Bio Solutions’ Fingerprint Drug Testing Technology to Boost Workplace Safety in Maritime Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the addition of GPS Marine, a leading provider of marine construction and logistics services, to its growing number of customer accounts.



GPS Marine delivers critical maritime services across the UK’s inland waterways and coastal regions. With decades of experience, GPS Marine has established itself as a key player in the maritime industry, providing high-quality, reliable services essential to the smooth operation of vital infrastructure. From large-scale dredging operations that keep waterways navigable to complex marine construction projects that support the growth of ports and harbors, GPS Marine ensures that its services are both innovative and sustainable. Additionally, the company excels in marine logistics, efficiently transporting materials and goods across key waterways while adhering to strict environmental and regulatory standards. Its operations span a wide range of areas, each requiring a strong focus on safety and regulatory compliance.

"Maintaining the safety of our workforce is our highest priority, especially given the safety-critical environments we operate in," said Michele Steadman, Compliance and HR Manager at GPS Marine. "The introduction of Intelligent Fingerprinting's drug screening system enables us to enhance our existing safety protocols in a way that is efficient and non-invasive, which is crucial for our team and operations."

By adopting INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, GPS Marine can conduct efficient, non-disruptive drug tests that ensure employees are fit for work. The portable nature of the system, combined with its rapid, 10-minute results, allows GPS Marine to maintain continuous safety monitoring while minimizing operational delays.

John Spencer, Managing Director at GPS Marine, commented: "At GPS Marine, keeping our team safe is always top of mind, but we also need to ensure our operations run smoothly. The Intelligent Fingerprinting system enables us to achieve both. It's quick, easy to use, and doesn't disrupt the flow of our work, an essential factor in our line of business."

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/

About GPS Marine

GPS Marine provides a range of marine construction, logistics, and dredging services across the UK’s waterways. The company has established itself as a key player in the maritime services industry, delivering high-quality, safe, and efficient solutions to both public and private sector clients. GPS Marine’s commitment to safety and innovation has made it a trusted partner for large-scale marine operations.

For more information, visit: https://gpsmarine.co.uk/

