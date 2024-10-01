BIEI: Premier Graphene’s Mexico Affiliate and Business Partner, HGI Industrial Technologies, Executes Joint Venture with Santa Rosa Green Seeds, to Advance Industrial Hemp Initiatives in Mexico

EL CENTRO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI), announced today that HGI Industrial Technologies, Premier Graphene’s Mexico affiliate and business partner, unveiled a joint venture with Santa Rosa Green Seeds. As one of only two companies to receive this coveted hemp license from the Mexican government, Santa Rosa Green Seeds is uniquely positioned to lead in Mexico’s emerging hemp market. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies, leveraging their combined expertise to drive innovation in the hemp industry.







President Pedro Mendez of Premier Graphene Inc and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A de P.I with Carlos Alberto Perez President of Santa Rosa Green Seeds

This strategic partnership represents a major step forward in advancing industrial hemp applications, particularly in support of Premier’s and HGI’s cutting-edge graphene projects and its global clientele. With Premier’s guidance, HGI has successfully secured a lease for approximately 8,000 hectares across seven northwestern Mexican states, including Jalisco, Sonora, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Baja California, and Baja California Sur. Additionally, Premier is nearing the completion of a separate land acquisition, which includes 5,000 hectares in Sonora and two graphite mines, further enhancing its resource capacities. This will be critical for large-scale graphene production.

HGI Industrial Technologies is eager to bring the combined expertise and resources of both HGI and Premier to support Santa Rosa Green Seeds, alongside the renowned Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center (IVCRC) based in Brawley, California. Under the leadership of Don Brock, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture from the Nixon administration, IVCRC offers extensive experience in agricultural innovation and research. This authoritative support is expected to play a key role in driving the success of the partnership and delivering outstanding results, particularly for graphene production.

“We are very eager to partner with HGI on this project. We are confident in the future of industrial hemp and its many potential uses, and strongly believe that this and other agriculture research can be a huge benefit to our communities in so many different ways,” commented Don Brock who was the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture in the Nixon administration.

Candace Nelson, IVCRC manager, agreed, “Having worked with Pedro Mendez [President of Premier Graphene, Inc.] previously as a senior research assistant, we believe this partnership can yield tremendous benefits on both sides of the border. It truly underscores the important role that agriculture research plays in so many aspects of industry worldwide.”

The joint venture will focus on planting selected industrial hemp strains specifically tailored for industrial applications, which will play a critical role in developing and supplying hemp-derived materials for Premier’s expanding graphene ventures. By harnessing Mexico’s favorable agricultural conditions and regulatory framework, the partnership is set to cultivate high-quality hemp that meets the growing demand for sustainable and innovative materials.

"This collaboration marks a groundbreaking step for HGI Industrial Technologies and Premier as we position ourselves at the forefront of the industrial hemp revolution," said Pedro Mendez, President of HGI Industrial Technologies. "With the support of Premier, Santa Rosa Green Seeds and IVCRC, we are poised to make substantial contributions to the hemp industry on a Global scale, delivering environmentally friendly solutions that support our graphene initiatives and beyond."

Pedro Mendez added, “As we embark on this new venture, Premier, HGI Industrial Technologies, Santa Rosa Green Seeds, and the Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center are excited about the future of industrial hemp and its potential to innovate within various sectors.”

The partnership is accompanied by national permits that uniquely authorize the cultivation and commercialization of hemp for industrial uses, underscoring HGI's commitment to adhering to regulatory standards while fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

For more information about HGI Industrial Technologies and its initiatives, please visit www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com or www.premiergrapheneinc.com or contact info@premiergrapheneinc.com

About HGI Industrial Technologies

HGI Industrial Technologies is a leading innovator in industrial solutions and an affiliate of Premier. Committed to sustainable practices, HGI is dedicated to advancing technologies that promote environmental responsibility and efficiency. With the help of Premier Graphene Inc we look forward to become a leader in the western hemisphere of graphene production. Thus helping our country become strong and independent of Chinese graphene.

About Santa Rosa Green Seeds

Santa Rosa Green Seeds is a pioneer in the hemp industry in Mexico, specializing in the cultivation and processing of hemp licenses for various industrial applications. Their commitment to quality and sustainability makes them a key player in the agricultural sector.

About the Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center (IVCRC)

The Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center (IVCRC) is dedicated to research and innovation in agriculture. Under the guidance of industry experts like Don Brock, IVCRC fosters agricultural advancements that promote productivity and sustainability. IVCRC is the hub of industrial hemp investigation by 5 major universities in western United States including U.C. Davis, Oregon State University, Arizona State university and Washington state university.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company’s initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from “Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer’s debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

