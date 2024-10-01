NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following October 2024 investor conferences.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Dates: October 8-9, 2024
Location: Marriot Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL
Panel Day and Time: October 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET
Panel: Cannabis Financing 101: Understanding Loans, Investments, + Cash Flow, To Keep your Business Running
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
LD Micro Main Event XVII
Dates: October 28-30, 2024
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Day and Time: October 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Track 1
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your representatives at Benzinga, LD Micro, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
