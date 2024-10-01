American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on November 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”, “the Company”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V) announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company’s Q3 2024 results conference call, occurring on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. During the call, Company executives will discuss AHIP’s financial results and answer questions from analysts.



To participate in the conference call, participants should register online here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. Participants are requested to register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on our website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.



ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:



American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

