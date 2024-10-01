ESGL Holdings Limited Announces Executive Director’s Purchase of Company Shares

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or the “Company”), a leading carbon-neutral, innovative enviro-tech company regenerating industrial waste into circular products, today announced that its Executive Director, Mr. Lawrence Beng Hui, Law, has recently acquired 1,126,000 ordinary shares of the Company. These transactions, consisting of privately negotiated block trades and open-market purchases, were executed at an approximate average price of US$1.88 per share. As a result of these acquisitions, Mr. Law’s ownership stake in ESGL will increase from 1.3% to 4.1%.

In response to his recent share acquisition, Mr. Law stated, “I have full confidence in ESGL’s strategy and the significant progress we’ve made in advancing sustainable technologies. Our expansion into new markets is only the beginning, and I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for ESGL.”

ESGL reaffirms its dedication to creating value for shareholders while upholding a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. The Company continues to leverage technology and innovation to drive success, prioritize customer-centricity in all aspects of its operations, and enhance overall business and operations management.

About ESGL Holdings Limited



ESGL Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based carbon-neutral enviro-tech company dedicated to transforming industrial waste into circular products. With a commitment to sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is a leading player in the environmental solutions industry. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating subsidiary incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. For more information, including the Company’s filings with the SEC, please visit https://esgl.asia.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered to contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding expansion into new markets and overall business and operations management, demand for waste processing, and sales of circular products. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on ESGL management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by ESGL and other documents that the Company may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.