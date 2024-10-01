Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Set to Surge to USD 90.44 Billion By 2032, Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancers | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Size was valued at USD 60.01 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 90.44 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.83% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The mobile gamma camera market is anticipated to grow substantially due to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic imaging systems. For instance, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the employment of nuclear medicine procedures, including gamma cameras, has increased by about 8% every year over the preceding five years. This trend is a response to the expanding prevalence of chronic diseases and cancers that require reliable diagnosis and imaging. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests, there will be almost 1.9 million new cases in 2024, and they will all need to be diagnosed using advanced imaging tools.

Mobile gamma cameras are an efficient and flexible tool for diagnosing a wide range of severe conditions, thus improving the patients’ outcomes. To be more precise, they are the only available tools at the facilities that are suitable for accurate and timely imaging of the identified conditions, which is critical for the proper planning and management of the treatment. In addition, as long as gamma camera technologies keep being developed, their resolution and sensitivity are likely to improve, promoting their use in different healthcare facilities and, thus, supporting the market expansion.





Key Companies:

DDD Diagnostic

Digirad Corporation

Spectrum Dynamics

GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

MiE GmbH

MEDX, Inc.

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 60.01 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 90.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.83% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Single-Head, Dual-Head, Triple-Head)

• By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) Key Drivers •The Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancers has Increased the Demand for Mobile Gamma Cameras Market.

•There is Growing Potential for Mobile Gamma Cameras in Emerging Applications Such as Personalized Medicine and Advanced Cancer Diagnostics.

Segmentation Dynamics

Oncology holds 41% of the 2023 global mobile gamma cameras market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer is among the leading causes of mortality in the United States, with 1.9 million new cancer cases expected by 2024. In addition, mobile gamma cameras are critical for cancer patients because they can help detect and monitor tumors. They provide high-resolution imaging to ensure that tumors are correctly diagnosed and allow oncologists to design the most appropriate treatment plan. Furthermore, the devices produce clear images of cancer tissue, meaning they determine the need for the market based on the demand. In addition, the equipment’s high-level imaging capabilities place it in high demand in oncology conditions. It is critical to swiftly and accurately diagnose and carry out surveillance of cancer. Formulation of a case study that does not take the equipment into account would be difficult.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the mobile gamma cameras market, with a 35% market share in 2023. This is due to its developed healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of the most advanced medical technologies. According to the U.S. HHS, the North American region accounts for one of the highest rates of healthcare spending in the world. This investment enables the implementation of a broad spectrum of diagnostic imaging devices. The countries in this region have high-tech and highly integrated healthcare systems that welcome technological advancements, including the implementation of mobile gamma cameras. The investments in this direction are also related to government initiatives and funding to improve diagnostic capabilities. High healthcare spending rates, highly developed technological infrastructure, and government support make North America a leader in the mobile gamma cameras market.

Recent Developments

In 2022, GE Healthcare released its new mobile gamma camera, the Discovery NM/CT 570c. This device is a multi-modality scanner for SPECT/CT imaging.

In 2022, Philips Healthcare released its new mobile gamma camera, the Ingenuity TF PET/CT. This device is equipped with a hybrid imaging modality, combining the functions of performing PET/CT scans.

Key Takeaways

The factor driving the mobile gamma cameras market is the high demand for advanced imaging solutions in diagnostic operations. The prevalence of cancer incidence, which is a contributing factor to the popularity of the use of mobile gamma cameras, drives increased demand for imaging diagnostics. Mobile gamma cameras are thus most often used in the oncology segment, as cancers require precision in visualizing.

North America dominated the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high amount of investment in medical technologies. Also, the recent advancements by key players like Philips Healthcare and Canon Medical Systems represent the impact of such innovations on mobile gamma cameras.





