MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LEVERAGES ORIGENCE’S PLATFORMS TO STREAMLINE PROCESSES AND SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES

Irvine, California, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) partners with Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, to streamline processes and enhance its financial services as it continues to expand. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Origence’s arc OS and arc DX platforms for both loans and account opening. The platform will enable MSUFCU to optimize its workflow, enhancing the member experience with a system that is both efficient and easy to maintain.

For more than a decade, MSUFCU customized its core system to scale for its needs. In that time, it continued to grow, acquiring another credit union and two additional community banks and expanding its market into Illinois. As the credit union grew, maintaining its customizable platform became more time-consuming and costly. MSUFCU selected Origence’s arc OS for its configurable and intuitive technology that would drive efficiency. Ultimately, this upgrade would provide the foundation required to meet the evolving needs of its members and stay ahead in the competitive financial service landscape.

“MSUFCU is in a dynamic expansion phase,” explained April Clobes, CEO of MSUFCU. “We recognized that partnering with Origence would enable us to enhance our lending platforms in a more cost-effective and scalable way, meeting our growing needs with an innovative, configurable, and user-friendly solution. As a CUSO, Origence understands our commitment to our members and our growth initiatives, and they are willing to collaborate with us, listen to our needs, and grow alongside us.”

“We are excited to have MSUFCU as a partner in our journey to reimagine lending technology for credit unions,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO at Origence. “Together, we are setting a new standard for innovation, efficiency, and service in the financial industry and credit union lending.”

Origence recently welcomed MSUFCU’s CEO, April Clobes, to the board of directors as an associate board member and MSUFCU as an investor and shareholder for the CUSO.

MSUFCU is a more than $7.8 billion-asset credit union located in East Lansing, Mich. serving more than 350,000 members.

About MSUFCU

Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 13 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. The Credit Union operates an award-winning, wholly owned credit union service organization, Reseda Group, along with digital financial platforms AlumniFi and Collegiate, trade name Oakland University Credit Union, and its foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan; and has 24 branches; over 350,000 members; $7.61 billion in assets; and more than 1,100 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.

About Origence

Origence provides the lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped credit unions process more than 88 million applications for $551 billion in funded loans. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

