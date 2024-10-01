

Quadient: Availability of

the 2024 half-year financial report

Paris, 1 October 2024,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2024 half-year financial report on 30 September 2024.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2024 half-year financial report, in the “Regulated information / Latest reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/regulated-information), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

