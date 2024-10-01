Arvig Enters Mobile Market, Launches Arvig Mobile Wireless Service

PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig is set to launch a new mobile service on a nationwide cellular network, offering customers a locally supported, lower-cost option for mobile phone service.



Arvig has partnered with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative to enter the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market, and through NRTC’s agreement with a nationwide carrier, Arvig Mobile will be covered by one of the nation’s largest 5G mobile networks.

“Arvig Mobile provides an exciting new opportunity for Arvig customers,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO of Arvig. “Not only can they enjoy top-rated mobile service, they can do so while saving money by bundling with their internet service.”

Arvig will begin offering its new mobile service in October. Arvig Mobile customers will have three data plans to choose from, can use their own eligible device and the service includes add-on protection plans that cover device damage.

“Arvig Mobile aims to stand out with a great customer experience first and foremost,” Arvig continued. “On top of that, our customers are getting highly reliable service that is budget-friendly.”

Curtis Knobloch, NRTC Mobile Solutions President added, “NRTC is excited to partner with Arvig to introduce a new and affordable mobile option for their community. Our platform allows Arvig customers to enjoy excellent coverage from the nation’s most reliable network and take advantage of mobile prices that will save them money. We are glad to come alongside Arvig to provide affordable and reliable connectivity to rural America.”

More information about Arvig Mobile is available at www.arvig.com/forhome/mobile.

About Arvig

Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider headquartered in Perham, Minnesota. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, wireless, television, phone, and security services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

About NRTC

NRTC is member driven and technology focused. NRTC provides solutions that help its 1,500 electric and telephone members bring all of the advantages of today’s evolving technology to rural America. NRTC’s broadband, Smart Grid, Managed Services and Mobile solutions are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural utilities, their communities and their customers. We help our members evaluate, build, operate and maximize their critical network infrastructure. Visit www.nrtc.coop for additional information.

