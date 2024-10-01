ACAMS Honors Dennis Lormel with Lifetime Achievement Award, Announces Retirement from Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization dedicated to combating financial crime, announced last week that Dennis Lormel had retired from its Advisory Board. The organization also shared that Lormel was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent ACAMS Las Vegas conference.

Lormel, a highly respected figure in the anti-financial crime (AFC) community, served on the ACAMS Advisory Board for nine years, providing invaluable insights and strategic guidance. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping ACAMS' initiatives and strengthening its global impact in the fight against financial crime, particularly in the law enforcement community.

"Dennis Lormel's dedication to combating financial crime is unparalleled. He is a trailblazer in the anti-terrorist financing space," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "His leadership on our Advisory Board has been invaluable, and his legacy in the field is truly remarkable. We were honored to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award and extend our deepest gratitude for his years of service."

Throughout his illustrious career, Lormel has consistently championed transparency and accountability in the financial sector. He served over three decades with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), culminating in his leadership of the Financial Crimes Program. Notably, he spearheaded the creation of the FBI's Terrorist Financing Operations Section after 9/11, revolutionizing the nation's approach to countering financial crime.

Lormel's expertise and insights have been sought after by policymakers and industry leaders alike. He has testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the House Committee on Financial Services, advocating for stronger measures to detect and deter financial crimes. His commitment to public service extends beyond his law enforcement career, as evidenced by his leadership roles with the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI and the Antiquities Coalition.

Lormel's exceptional contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious U.S. Department of Justice Award for Investigative Initiative and the Central Intelligence Agency’s George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Counterterrorism.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the ACAMS Advisory Board and contribute to the organization's mission," said Lormel. "I am deeply honored to have received the Lifetime Achievement Award and look forward to continuing my work in the fight against financial crime."

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Lormel by ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal and the then ACAMS Advisory Board Chair (now Emeritus Chair) and Global FCC Head at ING, Markus Schulz at a special ceremony during the ACAMS Las Vegas conference.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 110,000 members across 200+ jurisdictions and territories, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

Attachments