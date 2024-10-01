SUCCESS® Magazine’s Changemaker Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Eva Longoria, actress, producer, director and advocate for Latino rights, as the cover talent for the November/December 2024 issue. Dubbed the Changemaker issue, its exclusive content showcases an array of change agents in the areas of business, sports, entertainment and sustainability; and the many ways they are giving back to their communities and the world at large.



"I had the opportunity to interview Eva Longoria for our November/December Changemaker issue and discuss the impact she's making through her activism efforts with the Eva Longoria Foundation," says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Media of SUCCESS® Enterprises. "Eva's inspiring story as a business woman, actress, producer, director, and now philanthropist, has propelled her as a prominent advocate for various social and political causes, particularly those related to Latino rights and education. This makes her the ideal person to help spread awareness about building better futures for those less fortunate through education and entrepreneurship."

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's Changemaker issue is to highlight those who are facilitating change in their communities, advocating for social justice, building community resilience and driving innovation in their respective fields. In essence, change agents are vital for fostering a dynamic, responsive society that can adapt to the complexities of the modern world. For more information, visit success.com —or pick up a copy at your local newsstand today.

