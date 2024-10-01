Mountain America Named a Treasure Valley Top Workplace by Idaho Press

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union was awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Treasure Valley Top Workplaces. This honor is based on employee feedback gathered through an impartial, third-party survey, giving voice to those who have first-hand experience working for participating organizations. The rankings were recently announced by Idaho Press.



“Receiving the Top Workplaces 2024 award is a remarkable achievement that underscores the collective effort and passion of our team,” said Tim Toy, vice president, member service at Mountain America. “We believe in fostering a culture where every employee feels valued and inspired to contribute their best. This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to creating an environment that nurtures growth, innovation, and a sense of belonging.”

Mountain America demonstrates a commitment to its employees through maintaining a high-quality workplace culture. By prioritizing collaboration, innovation, and service excellence, Mountain America fosters an environment where employees thrive. The award reflects the dedication of team members and their unwavering commitment to making the credit union a great place to work.

“This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team members who are the heart of Mountain America,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America. “Their feedback drives our continuous improvement and commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels respected, supported, and empowered to grow and succeed.”

The 2024 Treasure Valley Top Workplaces award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by participating workplaces. The third-party survey is administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees receiving respect and support, growth opportunities and empowerment, to name a few.

For more information about Top Workplaces, please visit https://topworkplaces.com/award/idahopress/2024.