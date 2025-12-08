Mountain America Foundation Delivers $28,000 in Surprise Donations for GivingTuesday

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This GivingTuesday, Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, donated $1,000 to 28 nonprofit organizations for a total of $28,000. This marks the third consecutive year that Mountain America has participated in this global initiative, contributing a total of $84,000 to organizations dedicated to community well-being.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“As always, we are humbled by the opportunity to support the incredible efforts of local nonprofits,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “These surprise grants represent our dedication to uplifting the communities our members and team members call home. We hope this support helps nonprofits continue the impactful work they do every day.”

The Mountain America Foundation launched this year’s GivingTuesday initiative on October 20, 2025, by inviting the public to vote on nonprofits nominated by Mountain America team members. On December 2, the surprise $1,000 donations were presented to winning organizations along with expressions of gratitude for their dedication and positive impact in their communities.

“Nonprofit organizations are essential to the well-being of the communities we serve, and their dedication deserves both recognition and support,” said Sharlene Wells, chief public affairs officer at Mountain America. “These donations are one way we can express our appreciation for the critical role they play in improving lives and our community. We are honored to stand alongside them as they continue their important work.”

One of this year’s recipients, the Murray Children’s Food Pantry, noted that the contribution will make an immediate difference for local families. According to the organization’s president, Jim Brass, the donation will supply roughly 80 individuals with a full week’s worth of meals, helping to ease food insecurity during a particularly high-demand season.

Manes and Miracles, a nonprofit that utilizes horses to bring hope, happiness, and healing to children with disabilities, also received a grant. Lindsey Pittman, cofounder and office manager, stated, “We are deeply thankful to the Mountain America Foundation for this generous GivingTuesday grant. Support like this helps ensure children with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities can continue receiving equine-assisted therapy, offering them healing, hope, and confidence. Thanks to this gift, our team can sustain vital programming and further our mission to enrich lives in meaningful, lasting ways.”

To view a full list of grant recipients, visit www.macu.com/givingtuesday.

To learn more about GivingTuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org.

