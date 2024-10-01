eShare Welcomes Mark Cassetta as Chief Product Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eShare, the pioneering force in the field of trusted collaboration, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Cassetta as its Chief Product Officer (CPO).



With over 15 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions to enterprises, Mark has a proven track record of effectively scaling product and go-to-market strategies that lead to significant growth. As a dedicated product leader, Mark excels at aligning solutions with an organization’s Zero Trust vision, making him the perfect fit to accelerate our product strategy.

Before joining eShare, Mark served as Chief Product Officer at Axiomatics, the pioneer of Attribute Based Access Control, where he delivered a strategy centered on Orchestrated Authorization. By partnering with customers and leading market analysts, Mark established a product strategy that re-ignited Axiomatics’ leadership position in the market and overall customer success.

Mark brings to eShare his vast experience in cybersecurity, having successfully created, marketed, and supported cybersecurity initiatives in B2B environments. His deep expertise will be instrumental in advancing eShare’s trusted collaboration solutions, ensuring our governance approach meets the demands of today’s modern enterprise.

With a strong background in product management, Mark excels in gathering feedback from customers, internal stakeholders, and market analysts to shape product strategies that fuel business growth. This approach will help refine eShare’s solutions, ensuring they continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Mark shared his enthusiasm about his new role, “Nick and the eShare team successfully predicted the enterprise shift to modern collaboration and developed the only solution that balances seamless sharing with proper governance for today’s workforce. As someone who has been passionate about solving this challenge for more than a decade, I am honored to lead eShare’s product strategy, delivering trusted collaboration for organizations around the world.”

Nicholas Stamos, Founder & CEO of eShare highlighted Mark’s experience and passion about scaling products, people and businesses to achieve their highest potential. “Mark’s extensive experience in cybersecurity and product management will be a tremendous asset to eShare. His proven track record of developing and executing successful product strategies will help us not only strengthen our solutions but also expand our reach in the market. We are confident that under his leadership, eShare will continue to grow and deliver innovative, secure collaboration solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Mark’s appointment underscores eShare’s commitment to offering robust yet simplified solutions for secure collaboration, both internally and externally, and we look forward to the expertise he brings to the team.

About eShare

eShare is at the forefront of transforming external data sharing and collaboration for enterprises. Our platform enhances the digital user experience (DEX) while ensuring the utmost security and compliance by integrating with Microsoft 365, thereby removing the dependence on additional data repositories. Built around familiar tools like Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook, eShare makes external data sharing seamless and secure, allowing businesses to concentrate on growth with the assurance of secure, compliant, and efficient data sharing practices.

