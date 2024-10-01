IBA - Regulated Information

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 1st, 2024 06:00

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on September 26, 2024.

In its notification, Vallcara Limited indicated that following an acquisition of securities or voting rights. Its total participation in IBA SA increased and its participation in IBA shares with voting rights crossed the threshold of 3% on 24/09/2024.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights

Notification by: A parent company or controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 24/09/2024

Threshold crossed (in %) : 3%

Denominator : 40.595.290

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Vallcara Limited is 100% owned by Vallgesa Limited (C 58154), a company registered in Malta. Vallgesa Limited is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Vallcara Limited has reached the 3% notification threshold following the acquisition of shares. Vallcara Limited is the investment manager who can exercise voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2.000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Valérie Van Impe

Paralegal

+32479267809

legal@iba-group.com

Attachment