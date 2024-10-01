India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024, Featuring Innovations from Flipkart, Myntra, Ola Money and Practo

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.8% from 2024 to 2029. India's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$5.75 billion in 2024 to reach US$28.6 billion by 2029.



The embedded finance sector in India is undergoing rapid transformation propelled by technological adoption and a shift toward integrated financial services. Noteworthy advancements encompass innovations in e-commerce lending, micro-insurance, and healthcare financing, underpinned by strategic partnerships and a conducive regulatory landscape. These ongoing trends are poised to yield further progress and deeper assimilation of financial solutions into everyday transactions, thereby enriching consumer convenience and accessibility.





Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector



Over the past few months, embedded finance in India has seen substantial growth, particularly in areas such as digital payments, credit solutions, and insurance integration, driven by the increasing adoption of technology and a shift towards online financial services.



In the next few months, we expect continued momentum with more financial product and service innovations. E-commerce platforms are integrating financial solutions to enhance customer experience, reflecting a broader shift in consumer engagement with financial services towards convenience and integration into daily transactions.

Product Launches and Innovations

Major platforms like Flipkart and Myntra have introduced embedded lending options at checkout. These options allow customers to utilize Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, which enable them to split payments into manageable installments. Micro-Insurance Products: Ola Money has recently rolled out a new feature - micro-insurance coverage for cab rides. This service offers immediate protection for passengers during their journeys, aiming to enhance customer safety and convenience.

Ola Money has recently rolled out a new feature - micro-insurance coverage for cab rides. This service offers immediate protection for passengers during their journeys, aiming to enhance customer safety and convenience. Healthcare Financing: Practo has integrated embedded lending solutions that allow patients to finance medical bills or insurance premiums, thereby improving access to essential healthcare services for individuals with varying income levels.

Strategic Partnerships

Major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Myntra have partnered with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to embed lending solutions at checkout. This allows customers to utilize Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, facilitating easier payment processes and increasing conversion rates for merchants. Ride-Hailing and Insurance Integration: Ola Money has partnered with insurance providers to offer micro-insurance products directly in its app. This will provide passengers with immediate coverage during rides, making it easier and safer for customers. The partnership will help increase the use of insurance in the mobility sector.

Ola Money has partnered with insurance providers to offer micro-insurance products directly in its app. This will provide passengers with immediate coverage during rides, making it easier and safer for customers. The partnership will help increase the use of insurance in the mobility sector. Healthcare Financing Solutions: Practo has partnered with financial institutions to offer lending options embedded in healthcare services. This aims to improve access to healthcare for people with different income levels.

Regulatory Changes

Supportive Regulatory Environment: The Indian government and regulatory bodies, like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have made it easier for fintech and embedded finance to grow. The RBI Regulatory Sandbox allows companies to test new financial products and services.

The Indian government and regulatory bodies, like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have made it easier for fintech and embedded finance to grow. The RBI Regulatory Sandbox allows companies to test new financial products and services. Financial Inclusion Efforts: The government's focus on financial inclusion has been a key driver for the growth of embedded finance. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aims to provide universal access to banking facilities, have laid the foundation for the expansion of financial services.

The government's focus on financial inclusion has been a key driver for the growth of embedded finance. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aims to provide universal access to banking facilities, have laid the foundation for the expansion of financial services. Open Banking Initiatives: Open banking regulations in India enable secure data sharing with third-party providers, fostering innovative financial products and services and creating opportunities for embedded finance solutions.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution model. In addition, it provides detailed information across various segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue helps in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast



India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Other Segments

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

Platform

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

Consumer Products

Travel & Hospitality

Automotive

Healthcare

Real Estate

Transport & Logistics

Other

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

B2B Insurance

B2C Insurance

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

Product Based Insurance

Service Based Insurance

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

By Platform

By Enabler

By Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

By Own Platforms

By Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Brokers/IFA's

Tied Agents

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

Motor Vehicle Insurance

Fire & Property Damage

Accident & Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation & Other Transport

Other

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

Business Lending

Consumer Lending

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

IT & Software Services

Transport & Logistics

Manufacturing & Distribution

Real Estate

Other

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

Home Improvement

Leisure & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Education

Automotive

Financial Services

Other

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

By Platform

By Enabler

By Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

By Own Platforms

By Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

Digital Products & Services

Utility Bill Payment

Travel & Hospitality

Leisure & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Office Supplies & Equipment

Other

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

B2B Payment

B2C Payment

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

By Platform

By Enabler

By Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

By Own Platforms

By Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



India Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



India Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

By Soft Assets

By Hard Assets

India Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

By SME

By Large Enterprises

