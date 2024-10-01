Blue Plus Named First HMO in Minnesota to Receive NCQA Health Equity Plus Accreditation

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a reflection of its ongoing commitment to advance health equity across all communities, Blue Plus, the HMO affiliate of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross), has become the state’s first health plan to earn the Health Equity Accreditation Plus from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).



An independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations throughout the country in key areas of performance.

Based on its foundational Health Equity Accreditation (HEA) standards that establish internal and external processes for equity work, NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation Plus (HEA+) recognizes actionable steps and commitments that an organization has to provide culturally and linguistically sensitive services to reduce healthcare disparities. Blue Plus also received HEA approval as part of its HEA+ review.

“Blue Plus is proud to administer state Medicaid programs throughout Minnesota and ensure that all enrollees are able to get the care they need,” Monica Engel, a Senior Vice President in charge of Government Markets at Blue Cross and CEO of Blue Plus said. “We know true equity is only possible though community-led partnerships and solutions. This accreditation from NCQA underscores the work Blue Plus is doing to convene the right conversations and prioritizing efforts that maximize opportunities for everyone to achieve their healthiest lives.”

NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation Plus specifically focuses on:

Collecting data on community social risk factors and patients’ social needs to help the organization offer social resources that can have the most impact

Establishing mutually beneficial partnerships that support community-based organizations

Building meaningful opportunities for patient and consumer engagement

Identifying opportunities to improve social need referral processes and the partnerships that make them possible

“As the first health plan in Minnesota to achieve Health Equity Accreditation Plus, it shows Blue Cross is committed to continue leading in this critical space,” said Bukata Hayes, Vice President of Racial and Health Equity and Chief Equity Officer at Blue Cross. “We are proud to receive this recognition from the NCQA, but our work isn’t done. We will continue building the practices, technologies and culture to support our health equity work and embed racial and health equity into all aspects of our business.”

To learn more about Blue Cross’ commitment to advance racial and health equity, visit: https://www.bluecrossmn.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/health-equity.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Paige Calhoun | 651.662.9378

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Paige.Calhoun@bluecrossmn.com