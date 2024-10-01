SME Announces 2024 ‘30 Under 30’ Honorees

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new generation of future leaders in manufacturing are being recognized as the 2024 “30 Under 30” honorees by SME, the nonprofit committed to advancing the widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and developing North America’s talent and capabilities.



Profiles of the honorees are being published today at AdvancedManufacturing.org, SME’s hub for news and content from Manufacturing Engineering magazine and more. A print edition of the profiles will be included with the October issue of Manufacturing Engineering.

Honorees were selected based on the impact of their professional work as well as engagement with the manufacturing industry and their communities.

“This year’s honorees are an incredibly diverse and dedicated group of individuals who have already created change in the industry, and we’re excited to be able to recognize them this way,” said Jake Volcsko, SME’s vice president of integrated media. “It’s worth it to take the time to read their profiles to learn where manufacturing is headed in the future.”

Each honoree receives a one-year SME membership, allowing them to connect with manufacturing professionals across the country and expand their professional networks, as well as participate in knowledge-sharing activities.

“I’m so excited when I see another group of 30 young manufacturing professionals join every year,” said Sheronda Carr, SME vice president of membership. “SME membership is a real bonus for these exceptional individuals because they can take advantage of our countless career development opportunities and make new connections within the industry across our existing membership base.”

This year’s 30 Under 30 honorees are:

Iyanuoluwa Akojiyan , advanced manufacturing engineer, ABB, New Berlin, Wis.

, advanced manufacturing engineer, ABB, New Berlin, Wis. Ethan Baehrend , founder and CEO, Creative 3D Technologies, Austin, Texas

, founder and CEO, Creative 3D Technologies, Austin, Texas Jared Beck , senior additive manufacturing specialist, Rivian, Philadelphia

, senior additive manufacturing specialist, Rivian, Philadelphia Allie Bell , senior manufacturing engineer, Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas

, senior manufacturing engineer, Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas Kenna Biddle , program manager, Textron Aviation, Wichita, Kan.

, program manager, Textron Aviation, Wichita, Kan. Amit Deshpande , graduate research assistant, University of Delaware Center of Composite Materials, Newark, Del.

, graduate research assistant, University of Delaware Center of Composite Materials, Newark, Del. Steven Dohm , assistant director, educational programming and technology, Alliance for Working Together Foundation, Cleveland

, assistant director, educational programming and technology, Alliance for Working Together Foundation, Cleveland Joseph Erickson , graduate student, Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

, graduate student, Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah Trent Esser , CEO and co-founder, Printerior, St. Louis

, CEO and co-founder, Printerior, St. Louis Liam Fortier , advanced manufacturing engineer, Peterbilt Motors, Denton, Texas

, advanced manufacturing engineer, Peterbilt Motors, Denton, Texas Ben Fouch , vice president of strategy and operations, LDI Ltd., Walkerton, Ind.

, vice president of strategy and operations, LDI Ltd., Walkerton, Ind. Maddie Frank , business development manager, Fortius Metals, Lafayette, Colo.

, business development manager, Fortius Metals, Lafayette, Colo. Abhishek “Abhi” Hanchate , founder, AlignAI, College Station, Texas

, founder, AlignAI, College Station, Texas Riley Horner , engineering project manager, NXP Semiconductors, San Marcos, Texas

, engineering project manager, NXP Semiconductors, San Marcos, Texas Benjamin Obeng , additive manufacturing engineer, Siemens Healthineers, New York City

, additive manufacturing engineer, Siemens Healthineers, New York City Riddhi Padariya , Climatebase fellow

, Climatebase fellow Liam Page , additive manufacturing production lead, Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla.

, additive manufacturing production lead, Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla. Anne Pauley , technical program manager, early engagement, Pixel, Google Inc., Mountain View, Calif.

, technical program manager, early engagement, Pixel, Google Inc., Mountain View, Calif. Sariah Reed , designer 1, Paul Mueller Co., Springfield, Mo.

, designer 1, Paul Mueller Co., Springfield, Mo. Danielle Revering , manufacturing engineer II, Protolabs, Brooklyn Park, Minn.

, manufacturing engineer II, Protolabs, Brooklyn Park, Minn. Kamal Rudra , research & development integration engineer, IBM, Albany, N.Y.

, research & development integration engineer, IBM, Albany, N.Y. Jacalynn “Jackie” Sharp , mechatronics section supervisor, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md.

, mechatronics section supervisor, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md. Nicole Sturgeon , engineer, early career leadership program, ATI Inc., Monroe, N.C.

, engineer, early career leadership program, ATI Inc., Monroe, N.C. Mingjie Tu , senior researcher, General Motors, Warren, Mich.

, senior researcher, General Motors, Warren, Mich. Hunter Turco , senior mechanical fabrication technician, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Sykesville, Md.

, senior mechanical fabrication technician, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Sykesville, Md. Ian Turowski , product engineer II, ATI Inc., Monroe, N.C.

, product engineer II, ATI Inc., Monroe, N.C. Erica Ugbo , manufacturing engineer, Pratt & Whitney, East Hartford, Conn.

, manufacturing engineer, Pratt & Whitney, East Hartford, Conn. Chloe Vollaro , applications engineer, Protolabs, Morrisville, N.C.

, applications engineer, Protolabs, Morrisville, N.C. Justin West , PhD, R&D associate staff, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

, PhD, R&D associate staff, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tenn. Steve White Jr., senior manager, engineering operations, Bernard M. Gordon Learning Factory, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pa.

To read full profiles of each of the honorees, click here.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.