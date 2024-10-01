Highwoods to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results Tuesday, October 22nd

Conference Call

Wednesday, October 23rd, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 23rd, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 628980. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com through the “Highwoods Properties Q3 Earnings Call” link under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.