Newsweek, Plant-A and GIST Impact Announces 2025 America's Greenest Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact , announced its annual America's Greenest Companies rankings today. This second annual ranking highlights the businesses that are not only making a positive impact on the planet but are also setting the standard for environmentally conscious practices in their respective industries.

The methodology for America's Greenest Companies 2025 consisted of a comprehensive three-part evaluation to recognize the top 500 companies in the U.S. based on their sustainability practices. Each company was assessed across more than 25 parameters, categorized into four key areas: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water Usage, Waste Generation, and Sustainability Data Disclosure & Commitments. The ranking considered only companies that met the European Union's stringent sustainability criteria, widely regarded as the most advanced globally.

“America’s Greenest Companies recognizes the businesses that are leading the way in sustainability and making meaningful contributions to a healthier planet,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We hope this ranking serves as a helpful tool to mobilize collective action among businesses, setting a benchmark for environmental stewardship. By highlighting companies that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, we aim to inspire others to take decisive steps toward a more sustainable future.”

Top America's Greenest Companies include:

Aerospace & Defense - Ball

Apparel Retail - Samsonite

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Deckers Brands

Auto Parts - Adient

Banks - Goldman Sachs Group

Biotechnology - Gilead Sciences

Chemicals & Plastics - Biogen

Commercial & Industrial Engineering - Bechtel Group

Commercial Products & Office Supplies - HP

Consulting - S&P Global

Consumer Finance - Visa

Consumer Products - Hasbro

Drug & Medical Retail - CVS Health

Education Services - Adtalem Global Education

Food & Beverage Producers - McCormick & Co.

Health Care Equipment - Cardinal Health

Health Care Products - AmerisourceBergen

Health Care Services - AMN Healthcare Services

Home & Electronics Retail - Lowe's

Human Resources & Employment Services - Dayforce

Industrial Machinery - John Deere

Industrial Products - Danaher

Insurance Services - Cigna

Insurance Underwriting - MetLife

Investment Banking, Trading & Brokerage - Cboe Global Markets

Investment Management & Financial Advisory - Annaly Capital Management

Packaging & Containers - Avery Dennison

Professional Services - Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Real Estate - Cushman & Wakefield

Renewable Electricity & Fuels - SunPower

Restaurants - Dine Brands Global

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment - Analog Devices

Software & Internet Services - Intuit

Specialty Finance - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Technology Services - Oracle

Telecommunication Services - Motorola Solutions

Vehicle Manufacturers - Harley-Davidson



For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/agc-2025

