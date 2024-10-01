Newsweek, Plant-A and GIST Impact Announces 2025 America's Greenest Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact, announced its annual America's Greenest Companies rankings today. This second annual ranking highlights the businesses that are not only making a positive impact on the planet but are also setting the standard for environmentally conscious practices in their respective industries.
The methodology for America's Greenest Companies 2025 consisted of a comprehensive three-part evaluation to recognize the top 500 companies in the U.S. based on their sustainability practices. Each company was assessed across more than 25 parameters, categorized into four key areas: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water Usage, Waste Generation, and Sustainability Data Disclosure & Commitments. The ranking considered only companies that met the European Union's stringent sustainability criteria, widely regarded as the most advanced globally.
“America’s Greenest Companies recognizes the businesses that are leading the way in sustainability and making meaningful contributions to a healthier planet,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We hope this ranking serves as a helpful tool to mobilize collective action among businesses, setting a benchmark for environmental stewardship. By highlighting companies that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, we aim to inspire others to take decisive steps toward a more sustainable future.”
Top America's Greenest Companies include:
- Aerospace & Defense - Ball
- Apparel Retail - Samsonite
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Deckers Brands
- Auto Parts - Adient
- Banks - Goldman Sachs Group
- Biotechnology - Gilead Sciences
- Chemicals & Plastics - Biogen
- Commercial & Industrial Engineering - Bechtel Group
- Commercial Products & Office Supplies - HP
- Consulting - S&P Global
- Consumer Finance - Visa
- Consumer Products - Hasbro
- Drug & Medical Retail - CVS Health
- Education Services - Adtalem Global Education
- Food & Beverage Producers - McCormick & Co.
- Health Care Equipment - Cardinal Health
- Health Care Products - AmerisourceBergen
- Health Care Services - AMN Healthcare Services
- Home & Electronics Retail - Lowe's
- Human Resources & Employment Services - Dayforce
- Industrial Machinery - John Deere
- Industrial Products - Danaher
- Insurance Services - Cigna
- Insurance Underwriting - MetLife
- Investment Banking, Trading & Brokerage - Cboe Global Markets
- Investment Management & Financial Advisory - Annaly Capital Management
- Packaging & Containers - Avery Dennison
- Professional Services - Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Real Estate - Cushman & Wakefield
- Renewable Electricity & Fuels - SunPower
- Restaurants - Dine Brands Global
- Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment - Analog Devices
- Software & Internet Services - Intuit
- Specialty Finance - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- Technology Services - Oracle
- Telecommunication Services - Motorola Solutions
- Vehicle Manufacturers - Harley-Davidson
For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/agc-2025
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
Contact:
Alyssa M. Tognetti
Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek
alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com