MEF Launches Southeast Asia Executive Council to Drive Network Transformation within the Region

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the formation of its Southeast Asia Executive Council. Comprising senior service provider executives from across the region, the new council will provide insight and intelligence to MEF leadership to guide MEF strategy, investments, and priorities in Southeast Asia.



The Southeast Asia Executive Council is the latest in MEF's efforts to increase regional collaboration and support the unique needs of service providers across the world. Council members were selected based on their leadership in network transformation strategies; they will serve a one-year term, focusing on critical areas, such as automation adoption, standardization, and future business practices in Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia Executive Council includes:

Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, Console Connect by PCCW Global

Budi Satria Darma Purba, Chief Executive Officer, Telin

Charmond Tsang, Chief Commercial Officer, DCConnect Global

Dang Tung Son, Chief Strategy Officer & Deputy Chief Executive Officer, CMC Telecom

Kwee Heng Poh, Head of Transformation & Product, StarHub

Kwang Yong Lee, Vice President, Enterprise Products, Singtel

Kapil Kumar Jain, Vice President, Global Network Services, Tata Communications

Wannapha Srisangangamkul, Assistant Vice Principal, National Telecom Public Company Limited

“As MEF continues to champion global digital transformation, we are excited to launch the Southeast Asia Executive Council,” said Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF. “The executives joining this council will bring invaluable regional expertise that will not only inform our strategy but also strengthen our work in accelerating the evolution of secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings. Their insights will help us drive innovation and expand the NaaS ecosystem in Southeast Asia, delivering real value to our members and partners.”

Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, Console Connect by PCCW Global, and Chair of the Southeast Asia Executive Council, emphasized the importance of the council’s work: “The Southeast Asia Executive Council brings together some of the most forward-thinking leaders in the region’s technology industry. Together, we will support the development of agile, cost-effective solutions that empower service providers in Southeast Asia to meet the evolving needs of their customers and compete on the global stage.”

MEF’s regional councils have been established with three primary goals: to provide region-specific insights and intelligence that inform MEF's global strategy, investments, and priorities; to shape awareness programs and activities tailored to the region’s unique objectives; and to serve as MEF ambassadors, promoting the growth of MEF’s member ecosystem within the region.

To learn more about how MEF is driving network transformation and enabling dynamic services across a global ecosystem of automated networks, and for more information about MEF's initiatives, please visit www.MEF.net.

