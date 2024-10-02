Press Release

Nokia expands Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with the launch of Beacon 19 gateway

Nokia introduces the Beacon 19, a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh gateway, delivering speeds over 3x faster than Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Capable of providing up to 19Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity, the new gateway supports the growing number of Wi-Fi 7 devices and multi-gigabit services in the home.

Powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, the Beacon 19 enables service providers to monetize new services with containerized applications and Corteca marketplace.

2 October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Today, Nokia launched the Beacon 19, a new Wi-Fi 7 gateway designed to provide seamless, high-capacity mesh networking enabling operators to deliver a superior broadband experience. As a tri-band device, the Beacon 19 offers up to 19Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity – essential for the expanding demands of streaming, online gaming, video, smart home, and security applications in the home.

With the widespread adoption of XGS-PON and the rise of 25G PON services, Wi-Fi upgrades are critical for delivering multi-gig speeds into the home. Nokia’s Beacon 19 is designed specifically for this purpose, allowing service providers to offer a best-in-class Wi-Fi 7 experience. By incorporating Wi-Fi 7’s full capabilities, the Beacon 19 brings up to19Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity, reducing network congestion with its three radio bands to eliminate slowdowns and buffering issues. Moreover, The Beacon 19 supports multi-link operations (MLO), enhancing connection speeds by allowing devices to simultaneously send and receive data across different frequency bands and channels.

Nokia’s new Beacon 19 is powered by its Corteca software. Nokia Corteca works end-to-end, from applications embedded in the device, through the home, and into the cloud. Built on open industry standards (TR-369, EasyMesh), Corteca integrates advanced Wi-Fi and device management while offering a marketplace with applications -including 3rd party- that run on fiber (ONT) gateways, FWA gateways and mesh Wi-Fi beacons.

Justin Doucette, Head of Wi-Fi, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “WiFi 7 is a pivotal new technology that will power the connected home of the future. The Beacon 19 Wi-Fi 7 gateway is designed to help service providers make sure multi-gigabit speeds reach every corner of the house. Combined with our Corteca software, built-in TR-369 support for management, and open framework, it makes managing devices in the home much simpler. This means providers can easily optimize Wi-Fi, offer new services, and ultimately give their customers a fast, reliable, and seamless broadband experience”

Michael Philpott, Research Director, Digital Consumer Services at Omdia, said: “With the rise of XGS-PON and 25G PON services, Wi-Fi upgrades are becoming critical for delivering multi-gig speeds into the home. Since becoming standardized in January 2024, we’ve already seen 11% of the 61 telcos we benchmark launch Wi-Fi 7, and with other launches already announced, we expect that number to quickly grow. Wi-Fi 7 sets the stage for a faster, more connected future and solutions like Nokia’s Beacon 19 will allow service providers to offer a best-in-class Wi-Fi experience to its customers.”

The new Beacon 19 gateway will be shown for the first time at Network X, Paris at the Nokia booth #A18.

