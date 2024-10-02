Introducing an elevated twist on the classic dining experience - The Tavern Collective announces the opening of its first-ever location in North America

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tavern Collective is excited to announce its arrival on the food & beverage scene with the details of its first-ever location in Deerfoot Meadows. Set to open in Winter 2024, the brand-new public house will be situated in the former premises of the renowned Shark Club Bar & Grill in South Calgary. It promises to deliver an affordable experience that is a fusion of new and timeless in a light, open space.

“We wanted to remix the best of Gen X, Y, and Z to create a social destination for all of the community that’s casual, friendly, and welcoming,” shares Alan Howie, President & Chief Operating Officer of Northland Restaurant Group. “The Tavern Collective blends the best of the classic pub with the nostalgic thrill of blast-from-the-past music and entertainment, all wrapped in an elevated, unique aesthetic. A space that’s both familiar, intriguingly offbeat, and uncommon.”

Easily distinguished by its lovable, friendly Frenchie mascot JD, and a steampunk interior décor, guests will be treated to a delicious globally inspired menu of 29 items that offers a mix of traditional pub food, new classic and healthy dishes in a modern, inviting setting. Amongst the delectable menu options will be the signature Tavern Pizza, a dish full of surprising flavourful combinations that will have your mouth watering for more. Carefully crafted new signature cocktails, worldly wines, or featured draft beers will also be available to enjoy in a comfortable atmosphere, driven by great service.

“When creating this menu, we wanted to set the tone for a unique experience with a menu and service that is surprising and bursting with crave-able twists,” shares Executive Chef Brandon Thordarson, Director of Culinary and Beverage of The Tavern Collective. “The Tavern Collective is your neighborhood hangout where you can embrace the unexpected and let the ordinary fade away. It’s a space that is a mix of classic and current, a theme that’s reflected in our food, tantalizing drinks, and signature cocktails.”



Are you searching for a place to work where your growth, skill development, and career are front of mind? Then you’re in luck! The Tavern Collective Deerfoot Meadows is looking to hire bright, enthusiastic, outgoing individuals with a love for providing great memorable hospitality. For full information on hiring, the new location, and full opening hours details, please visit The Tavern Collective website or visit them on social @thetaverncollective.



