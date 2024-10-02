Vera Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of ORIGIN Phase 2b Long-term Results at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024

Two informational posters for ORIGIN Phase 3 and ORIGIN Extend trials of atacicept in IgAN accepted for presentation at Kidney Week;

In-person and virtual R&D Day to discuss expanded atacicept R&D activities scheduled to take place in New York on October 2;

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that long-term results from the ORIGIN Phase 2b clinical trial of atacicept for the treatment of IgAN will be delivered in a late-breaking oral presentation, and two informational posters will describe the ORIGIN Phase 3 and ORIGIN Extend trials, at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024 in San Diego, California, from October 23 to 27.

ASN Kidney Week 2024 Presentation Details: Title: Long-term Results from the ORIGIN Phase 2b Study of Atacicept for the Treatment of IgAN Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester Abstract Number: SA-OR102 Session: Late-Breaking Science Orals - 2 Location: Room 6C, Convention Center Date, Time: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 5:20 PM – 5:30 PM PT Title: ORIGIN 3: A Global Randomized, Controlled, Phase 3 Study of Atacicept in IgAN Presenting Author: Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P., Professor of Medicine, Nephrology and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center at Stanford University Medical Center Poster Number: INFO09-FR Location: Exhibit Hall, Convention Center Date, Time: Friday, October 25, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT Title: ORIGIN Extend: A Long-Term Extension Study of Atacicept in IgAN Presenting Author: Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P., Professor of Medicine, Nephrology and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center at Stanford University Medical Center Poster Number: INFO10-FR Location: Exhibit Hall, Convention Center Date, Time: Friday, October 25, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Upcoming R&D Day in New York

As previously announced, Vera will host an in-person and virtual R&D Day in New York, NY at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The event will feature Jonathan Barratt, MD, PhD, FRCP (University of Leicester), Richard Lafayette, MD, FACP (Stanford University Medical Center), and Brad Rovin, MD (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), who will join the company’s management team to discuss Vera’s expanded atacicept R&D activities. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register, click here.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com .

About Atacicept

Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN and lupus nephritis.

The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful proteinuria reductions and stabilization of eGFR versus placebo through 36 weeks. The safety profile during the randomized period was comparable between atacicept and placebo. Through 72 weeks, atacicept demonstrated further reductions in Gd-IgA1, hematuria, and proteinuria, as well as stabilization of eGFR reflecting a profile consistent with that of the general population without IgAN.

Atacicept has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of IgAN, which reflects the FDA’s determination that, based on an assessment of data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial, atacicept may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available therapies for patients with IgAN. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,500 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

