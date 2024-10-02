Virtual Gurus Launches VG Connect: AI-Powered Virtual Receptionist to Revolutionize Business Communication and Customer Experiences

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Gurus, among North America's leading online talent platforms, expands its services with VG Connect, an AI-powered virtual receptionist that helps service-based businesses improve communication and manage customer relationships more effectively.



Available 24/7, VG Connect uses revolutionary conversational and knowledge-based AI via phone, email, chat, and text to ensure businesses never miss a call or message, handling bookings, lead qualification, and customer inquiries from a single platform. It delivers smooth and efficient customer interactions, creating a natural and effortless experience for your clients.

“At Virtual Gurus, people are at the core of our mission, while technology drives our innovation. Our Talentplace platform uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to redefine the virtual assistant experience by seamlessly integrating AI. Now, we’re taking it a step further with VG Connect, a fully AI-powered service that transforms business communication.

"We want to improve how businesses are handling their reception services. As an entrepreneur, I know that every call, email, and text is an opportunity and it's tough to manage it all while scaling your business,” says Bobbie Racette, Virtual Gurus’ Chief Executive Officer. “We created VG Connect to give our clients 24/7 support. It integrates across more than 1,000 platforms, has real-time scheduling and built-in CRM features, and detailed reporting. VG Connect is here to work alongside our clients to enhance operations and customer service, and improve efficiency across the board.”

Elliot Schneier, Virtual Gurus’ Chief Operating Officer, added, “Engaging customers is essential for any thriving business, but it can be expensive and inconsistent. Enter VG Connect—a game-changing solution that empowers businesses to scale efficiently while staying true to their brand. This is the future of business operations, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation!”

Rob Shaw, Virtual Gurus’ Chief Technology Officer, said, “VG Connect is built on advanced AI technology that is constantly learning and adapting. This enables us to deliver an intelligent, efficient platform that anticipates customer needs while integrating with a business's existing tools. This is a solution that blends cutting-edge technology with ease of use, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes.”

“VG Connect is transforming how brands connect with their customers. With 24/7 support tailored to each company’s unique voice, it delivers an authentic experience. We’re dedicated to helping businesses use accessible and affordable AI to elevate their customer experience,” said Vicki Laszlo, VP of Marketing.

As Virtual Gurus continues to innovate, VG Connect enhances business operations and customer service through advanced AI, supported by a dedicated team. Founded by Bobbie Racette, a 2SLGBTQIA+, Métis-Cree woman in tech, Virtual Gurus remains committed to creating inclusive employment opportunities for underrepresented communities. VG Connect is the next step in supporting business owners on their path to success.

Step into the future of business with VG Connect—where every call is an opportunity.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit thevirtualgurus.com/connect.

