Commure Completes Merger with Augmedix

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a healthcare technology company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Augmedix. Augmedix will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Commure.

The merger was previously announced on July 19, 2024, and was approved by Augmedix stockholders at Augmedix’s special meeting of stockholders held on September 27, 2024. With the completion of the acquisition, Augmedix stockholders are entitled to $2.35 in cash for each share of Augmedix common stock they owned immediately prior to the closing. Augmedix’s stock has ceased trading and will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

"I started Augmedix to relieve clinicians from administrative burdens that take them away from what matters most: patient care," said Ian Shakil, founder of Augmedix. "Joining forces with Commure allows us to scale that impact significantly."

Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure, said, "Ian and the Augmedix team have done an incredible job as pioneers in the clinical documentation space. We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership to pair Augmedix’s deep expertise with our industry-leading suite of AI solutions."

About Commure

Commure is a healthcare technology company based in Mountain View, California, providing AI-powered solutions to improve healthcare workflows and patient care.

About Augmedix

Augmedix specializes in ambient medical documentation technology, helping clinicians reduce administrative tasks and focus more on patients.

