Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces 2,500% Growth of Olive Tree People Subsidiary

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that the strong growth of its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary in the United States continues unabated with 3rd quarter 2024 growth of more than 2,500% as compared to the same period in 2023. The growth of Olive Tree People has also increased by over 47% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024 and by over 580% compared to the 1st quarter of 2024.

More than 240,000 orders were shipped from the new U.S. shipping center that Olive Tree People opened in August 2024. The company expects a further significant increase in the 4th quarter, particularly with the launch of the new Olive Tree People brand Olive Rose (based on hydroxytyrosol). The company projects total orders to exceed 400,000 in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Olive Tree People also anticipates surpassing 50,000 Waterless Beauty consultants by the end of 2024 with additional expansion planned for new countries and large-scale waterless beauty campaigns beginning in 2025.

On October 1, 2024, Oliveda International, Inc. announced that due to the rapid growth of Olive Tree People Inc. and increasing interest in additional global markets, the company and its waterless movement will go global with planned expansion to Canada, the United Kingdom, and an additional continent.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

