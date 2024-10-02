How Artificial Intelligence Influence on Drone Technology is Playing Pivotal Role in Shaping Future of Various Industries

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drone Technology Market is projected by industry experts to continue to substantially increase in the next several years. They say that enhanced autonomy and intelligence will drive market growth. A recent report from market.us said: “The integration of AI into drone technology will significantly drive the growth of the AI in Drone Technology market. One of the primary factors is the enhanced autonomy that AI brings to drones.” The report said: “AI algorithms enable drones to perform complex tasks independently, such as navigating through challenging environments and avoiding obstacles without human intervention. This capability is crucial in sectors like agriculture, where AI-powered drones can monitor crop monitoring and optimize resource use, leading to higher yields and reduced waste. Moreover, AI improves the intelligence of drones, allowing them to analyze data in real time and make instant decisions. This is particularly beneficial in emergency services, where drones equipped with AI can conduct search and rescue operations efficiently by covering large areas quickly and identifying individuals in need of help through advanced imaging techniques.” It continued: “Additionally, AI’s role in data collection and processing is transformative. Drones can gather vast amounts of data and, using AI, analyze it to provide actionable insights. For example, in infrastructure inspection, AI-powered drones can detect faults such as cracks or corrosion in real time, helping to prevent costly repairs and ensuring safety. Drones equipped with AI can collect and analyze vast amounts of data, providing actionable insights in real time. This trend is particularly valuable in industries like construction, mining, and environmental monitoring, where timely data is critical for decision-making.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

The article concluded: “North America Dominates with 36.2% Market Share in the AI in Drone Technology Market. North America’s leading 36.2% market share with USD 4.52 Bn in the AI in drone technology market is primarily driven by robust technological advancements and significant investments in research and development. The presence of major drone manufacturers and tech companies that integrate AI enhances drone capabilities and applications. This region also benefits from favorable government regulations that support drone testing and commercial use. The market dynamics in North America are influenced by a strong demand for drones in both commercial and recreational sectors. The integration of AI allows for improved data collection, autonomous operations, and better safety features, which are critical for expanding drone applications in areas like agriculture, delivery services, and surveillance. High consumer adoption and technological literacy further fuel market growth. The future impact of North America’s dominance in the AI in drone technology market is expected to grow with ongoing technological innovations and increasing acceptance of drones in various sectors. As AI continues to evolve, it will likely lead to even more sophisticated and autonomous drone solutions, ensuring that North America maintains a strong market presence.”

ZenaTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA), AI Drone and Enterprise SaaS Company, Announces Direct Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market Under the Symbol ZENA - ZenaTech, Inc. announced that trading of ZenaTech’s common shares commenced this week on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the stock ticker symbol ZENA.

“We are pleased ZenaTech has reached the status of a publicly listed company on Nasdaq,” said CEO, Dr. Shaun Passley Ph.D. “This achievement will help expand our universe of potential investors and will enable our growth plans for drone solutions, incorporating software and hardware innovations, for inspection, monitoring, compliance, field service, and other applications to meet current customer demand.”

ZenaTech is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using our branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings.

ZenaTech provides drone or UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and a SaaS-based enterprise software solutions that help businesses and government improve mission-critical operations. From drone solutions for smart farming or accessing medical supplies on the battlefield, to software applications used by law enforcement, field service technicians, and plant managers, the company’s portfolio of subsidiary brands and patented products deliver innovation, automation, and cost savings.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a cutting-edge drone that combines innovative software technology and custom hardware components, catering to diverse industries such as construction, agriculture, surveillance, search and rescue, and environmental inspection. The ZenaDrone IQ series are designed for indoor hovering with autonomous inspection and monitoring capabilities. It features integrated sensors, and high-quality cameras. The drone’s sleek and portable design ensures superior video transmission and sensing systems, providing reliable aerial visual data. Read the full press release and more for ZenaTech at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, recently announced that its Airborne Response (Airborne) unit's municipal police department customer has received a Certificate of Authorization (COA) from the FAA for operation of its DFR system.

The FAA COA will enable Airborne's municipal police department customer to improve the response time of 911-type calls utilizing its DFR program allowing the operation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS or drones).

Airborne Response is one of Florida's leading providers of drone-based critical infrastructure inspection and monitoring services. It serves customers including power utilities, telecommunications network operators and property insurance companies and is a trusted partner in local hurricane disaster response services. Airborne's DFR program is its latest UAS-based service, designed to provide public safety organizations including police and fire departments with a turnkey, rapid drone-based incident response solution. The launch of the new DFR program marks a major strategic expansion of the business into a large emerging market as drone technology continues to be rapidly adopted by commercial and public safety organizations.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced that Kratos has received a $79,870,161.48 Firm Fixed Price delivery order for the Lot 20 procurement of 60 aircraft, mission kits, certain flight consumables, and technical data for the BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT) under a five-year base contract. The award incorporates Gas, Aero, Payload, Power (GAPP) enhancements that include the largest capability upgrade to date for the BQM-167A Product Baseline. The increased capabilities provided by the GAPP upgrade marks an indisputable enhancement in the BQM-167A’s evolution to keep pace replicating more advanced threats, thereby improving the weapon systems verification and training efforts the BQM-167A helps enable for the USAF. This contract also represents the largest single buy of BQM-167As by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Florida.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “As our nation’s peer threat countries continuously grow their capabilities in both technology and mass, our country must train our military and test our defenses against current, relevant, accurate, and representative threat systems. Kratos is proud its BQM-167A has been a part of this solution for over 20 years and of the GAPP upgrades which increase the capability and extend the relevance of this affordable threat representative aircraft for years to come. We appreciate the collaborative, cooperative, positive team relationship we share with the USAF which enables Kratos and the USAF’s personnel to work in concert to realize these critical capability systems for our nation’s defense.”

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) recently announced the successful completion of a 1,000-mile journey in its W56 step van . Starting with a drive from the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana to the company’s headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the W56 then continued 940 miles to Orlando, Florida, covering a total of 1,028 miles. This real-world demonstration highlights the W56’s performance, reliability and durability as it arrives at the FedEx Forward Service Provider Summit after the three-day journey from Cincinnati.

The vehicle successfully navigated through various terrains and difficult weather conditions. Hurricane Helene brought strong winds and heavy rain during portions of the journey, and the W56 performed reliably, maintaining steady performance and durability. With a 150+ mile range and an average efficiency of 27 MPGe during this trip, supported by regenerative braking and fast charging at public Level 3 charging stations, the W56 showcased its ability to handle the demands of long-distance travel. The vehicle excelled in every situation, from traversing mountain passes to covering over 900 miles of long highway stretches, despite the limited regenerative assistance opportunities on highways.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced recently that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics LTD (“Airobotics”), has received a $5.4 million order for the delivery of multiple Optimus Systems from a major defense customer intended for critical asset protection and border security. The Optimus System has been extensively utilized by various governmental and commercial customers worldwide, carrying out thousands of operational drone flights without human intervention under challenging environmental conditions and in densely populated areas.

“We are thrilled to secure this order for our Optimus System from a major defense customer, signifying an expansion of our capabilities in serving the security needs of the large global military markets,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas and OAS. “With this order, we can now point to a portfolio of capabilities including two best-in-class aerial platforms - Optimus, along with our Iron Drone Raider counter-drone system, being adopted for live military security operations. We believe the Optimus System's high reliability and ability to perform continuous 24/7 remote drone operations including missions in complex, GPS-denied aerial environments are a significant differentiator for the platform with military customers.”

