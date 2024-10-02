Tryg’s Capital Markets Day 2024

As communicated earlier, Tryg’s Capital Markets Day will take place on Wednesday 4 December 2024, at the event the company will disclose its strategy and financial targets towards 2027. The Capital Markets Day will be hosted in London at the Andaz London Liverpool Street Hotel from 10:30-13:30 GMT and streamed live via tryg.com.

Venue

ANDAZ LONDON LIVERPOOL STREET

40 Liverpool Street, EC2M 7QN

London, United Kingdom

Executive Board presenters

Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO

Allan Kragh Thaysen, Group CFO

Alexandra Bastkær Winther, Group CCO

Lars Bonde, Group COO

Mikael Kärrsten, Group CTO

Agenda

10:00 - 10:30 Registration and coffee

10:30 - 13:30 Presentation by Tryg Executive Board

13:30 - 14:30 Lunch

Registration

To attend the Capital Markets Day in person, please email your full name and company name to Investor Relations at ir@tryg.com . The event programme is available in the attached document.

The event will also be livestreamed. Further details regarding the livestream will be published on tryg.com closer to the event date.

Attachment