AMN Healthcare Launches WorkWise: A Comprehensive Workforce Management & Talent Sourcing Technology

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare today launched WorkWise, an innovative technology suite that unifies its technologies into one single technology offering. By combining the capabilities of quantifying staffing demand with predictive scheduling, automated workforce management, and enhanced clinician engagement using AI technology, it is designed to streamline workforce processes, empowering healthcare systems to efficiently source the right talent at the right time, while effectively managing costs.

Completely integrated with healthcare organizations’ internal systems, hospitals will be able to optimize personnel for any type of job (permanent, per diem, contract), sourcing from internal and external talent, to reduce costs and predict staffing needs with greater precision. This solution leverages automation and data analysis to provide insights and build engaged talent networks for effective workforce management and increased speed-to-fill for staffing needs.

“WorkWise is an integrated solution with multiple capabilities that work together to address complex workforce challenges in the healthcare industry,” said Nishan Sivathasan, Division President, Technology and Workforce Solutions at AMN Healthcare. “Together they provide a full end-to-end solution for hospitals and healthcare systems, built to adapt and evolve with their needs."

As health systems work toward shaping the future of healthcare, WorkWise empowers them with predictive workforce analytics, enabling the creation of a more responsive, efficient, and patient-centered workforce, leading to enhanced healthcare delivery. This innovation brings multiple benefits: greater staff efficiency, reduced burnout and turnover, and improved financial planning. By leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, hospitals can focus more on providing exceptional patient care, while WorkWise helps optimize processes and improve overall efficiency in healthcare settings.

For more information about WorkWise and how it can benefit your organization, please visit www.workwise.amnhealthcare.com.

