Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New Commercial and Automotive Grade Power Inductors in the 1008 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new power inductors in the 2.5 mm by 2.0 mm by 1.2 mm 1008 case size. The commercial IHLL-1008AB-1Z and Automotive Grade IHLP-1008ABEZ-5A achieve the same performance as the next-smallest IHLP® inductor in a 55 % smaller footprint while offering higher operating temperatures up to +165 °C, a wider range of inductance values, and lower DCR.



Offering inductance values from 0.33 µH to 4.7 µH, the IHLL-1008AB-1Z’s terminals are plated on the bottom only, enabling a smaller land pattern for more compact board spacing. The IHLP-1008ABEZ-5A’s terminals are plated on the bottom and sides, allowing for the formation of a solder fillet that adds mounting strength against high mechanical shock while simplifying solder joint inspection. The AEC-Q200 qualified device provides reliable performance up to +165 °C, which is 10 °C higher than the closest competing composite inductor, while its typical DCR down to 12.0 mΩ is 15 % lower.

Offering improved performance over ferrite-based technologies, both devices feature a robust powdered iron body that completely encapsulates their windings — eliminating air gaps and magnetically shielding against crosstalk to nearby components — while their soft saturation curve provides stability across the entire operating temperature and rated current ranges. The inductors’ low DCR and high current handling are results of their flat wire coil, which directly terminates and forms the leads of the inductor, eliminating the need for a lead frame. Precision laser stripping, followed by an electrode plating process at the leads, ensures ease of solderability and the ability to withstand repeated thermal cycling for maximum reliability.

The Vishay Dale devices released today are designed for DC/DC converters, noise suppression, and filtering in a wide range of applications. The IHLP-1008ABEZ-5A is ideal for automotive infotainment, navigation, and braking systems; ADAS, LiDAR, and sensors; and engine control units. The IHLL-1008AB-1Z is intended for CPUs, SSD modules, and data networking and storage systems; industrial and home automation systems; TVs, soundbars, and audio and gaming systems; battery-powered consumer healthcare devices; medical devices; telecom equipment; and precision instrumentation.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the IHLL-1008AB-1Z and IHLP-1008ABEZ-5A offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handle high transient current spikes without saturation. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Series IHLL-1008AB-1Z IHLP-1008ABEZ-5A Inductance @ 100 kHz (μH) 0.33 to 4.7 0.15 to 2.2 DCR typ. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 14.0 to 160.0 12.0 to 70.0 DCR max. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 19.0 to 190.0 15.0 to 84.0 Heat rating current typ. (A)(¹) 1.8 to 6.0 2.6 to 6.5 Saturation current typ. (A)(²) 1.8 to 7.3 2.8 to 8.5 Saturation current typ. (A)(³) 2.4 to 8.5 3.5 to 10.2 Case size 1008 1008 Temperature range (°C) -55 to +125 -55 to +165 AEC-Q200 No Yes

(¹) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(²) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(³) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHLL-1008AB-1Z and IHLP-1008ABEZ-5A series inductors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.



