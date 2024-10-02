VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, Partners with Interstate 15 Sports & Entertainment to Drive Sustained Growth

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announces a strategic partnership with Interstate 15, the cutting-edge sports and entertainment marketing agency founded by industry veterans Jason Gastwirth, Jamie Fritz, and Greg Cannon. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in VSiN’s journey as it expands its influence within the rapidly evolving sports entertainment landscape.



VSiN was founded in 2017 by Brian Musburger, Bill Adee and others, with the mission to provide credible, independent information to sports bettors through a unique blend of news, analysis, and proprietary data. Following the network being acquired in 2021, VSiN was bought back by Musburger Media and is now poised to further enhance its brand and broaden its reach.

“We’re excited to leverage this partnership to enhance VSiN’s brand and further accelerate our growth,” said Brian Musburger, president & chief business officer at VSiN. “With Jason’s vast understanding of entertainment strategy and his relationships in Las Vegas, Jamie’s connections to sports legends and Greg’s track record creating, launching and building brands, Interstate 15’s proven expertise will help VSiN tap into the cache and star power that make Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.”

Interstate 15, headquartered in Las Vegas, brings decades of expertise in entertainment brand strategy, marketing, and management, with a portfolio that includes leading commercial organizations and high-profile personalities. Interstate 15 will play a critical role in refining VSiN’s brand positioning, developing a comprehensive distribution strategy, and supporting partnership development to drive new revenue streams.

“We are thrilled to partner with VSiN and leverage our combined strengths to create a unique and compelling experience for sports enthusiasts and bettors alike,” said Greg Cannon, co-founder of Interstate 15.

This partnership is part of VSiN’s broader strategy to innovate and expand its offerings, making it a leader not just in sports betting, but in sports entertainment as a whole. VSiN will continue to deliver its renowned sports betting content while exploring new avenues for growth and audience engagement, positioning itself as a comprehensive sports entertainment network.

For more information about VSiN and Interstate 15, visit VSiN.com and Interstate15.com.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first media company dedicated to providing news, analysis, and proprietary data to sports bettors. Founded in 2017, VSiN has become a trusted source of independent sports betting information. With content across multiple platforms, including its 24/7 stream, podcasts, and partnerships with major broadcast networks, VSiN continues to lead the industry in providing credible sports betting insights.

About Interstate 15

Interstate 15 is a Las Vegas-based sports and entertainment marketing agency specializing in strategic consulting, talent management, branding, creative development, and digital marketing. Founded by industry leaders with a track record of excellence, Interstate 15 is redefining the standards of sports entertainment marketing and talent representation.

