Global Apparel Market Winners and Losers in 2024: Top 20 Companies Analyzed - Shein Leads in Share Growth, While Nike, Gucci, and H&M Face Declines

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Winners and Losers in the Global Apparel Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes analysis of the performance of the key global apparel players, with 2024 market share estimates.



Shein is expected to have the biggest share growth in 2024, rising 0.30ppts to 1.56%, as its low prices and wide product offering continues to appeal to consumers globally. Other winners include Uniqlo, Skechers and Zara, while Nike, Gucci and H&M are expected to lose share.

Fast fashion brands continue to thrive. Sportswear specialists focusing on lifestyle credentials come out on top? Luxury players hit by slowdown among aspirational shoppers. Global brands with American heritage struggle with international desirability.

Key Topics Covered

Summary

Top 20 Global Apparel Brands: Market Shares 2022-2024

2024 Winners & Losers

Methodology

Contacts

List of Tables

2024 Brand Outlooks - Winning Share

2024 Brand Outlooks - Stable Share

2024 Brand Outlooks - Losing Share

List of Figures

Top 20 Global Apparel Brands by Market Share (%), 2022, 2023 & 2024(f) with Change in Share 2023-2024 (ppts) (1-10)

Top 20 Global Apparel Brands by Market Share (%), 2022, 2023 & 2024(f) with Change in Share 2023-2024 (ppts) (11-20)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfczra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.