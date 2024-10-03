AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September 2024 and Q3 2024

In September 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 404,143 passengers, which is a 0.7% increase compared to September 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 23,178 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.5% to 59,455 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of 2024 (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,715,496 passengers, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.7% to 66,865 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.3% to 250,810 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2024 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

 Sept 2024Sept 2023ChangeQ3 2024Q3 2023Change
Passengers404,143401,5200.7%1,715,4961,775,821-3.4%
Finland–Sweden95,176119,457-20.3%441,758539,121-18.1%
Estonia–Finland270,648252,9457.0%1,058,9091,076,675-1.7%
Estonia–Sweden38,31929,11831.6%214,829160,02534.2%
       
Cargo Units23,17825,823-10.2%66,86575,701-11.7%
Finland-Sweden3,5353,3106.8%9,5818,7189.9%
Estonia-Finland16,29218,461-11.7%48,36355,601-13.0%
Estonia-Sweden3,3514,052-17.3%8,92111,382-21.6%
       
Passenger Vehicles59,45561,602-3.5%250,810273,514-8.3%
Finland-Sweden4,9215,785-14.9%29,37939,189-25.0%
Estonia-Finland52,60554,364-3.2%207,878223,335-6.9%
Estonia-Sweden1,9291,45332.8%13,55310,99023.3%

                                

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I that operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route since 31 May 2024 returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route providing cruise service on 31 August 2024.  

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels until 31 August 2024. From 31 August 2024 the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels since the cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

