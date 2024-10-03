AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September 2024 and Q3 2024

In September 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 404,143 passengers, which is a 0.7% increase compared to September 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 23,178 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.5% to 59,455 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of 2024 (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,715,496 passengers, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.7% to 66,865 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.3% to 250,810 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2024 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

Sept 2024 Sept 2023 Change Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Passengers 404,143 401,520 0.7% 1,715,496 1,775,821 -3.4% Finland–Sweden 95,176 119,457 -20.3% 441,758 539,121 -18.1% Estonia–Finland 270,648 252,945 7.0% 1,058,909 1,076,675 -1.7% Estonia–Sweden 38,319 29,118 31.6% 214,829 160,025 34.2% Cargo Units 23,178 25,823 -10.2% 66,865 75,701 -11.7% Finland-Sweden 3,535 3,310 6.8% 9,581 8,718 9.9% Estonia-Finland 16,292 18,461 -11.7% 48,363 55,601 -13.0% Estonia-Sweden 3,351 4,052 -17.3% 8,921 11,382 -21.6% Passenger Vehicles 59,455 61,602 -3.5% 250,810 273,514 -8.3% Finland-Sweden 4,921 5,785 -14.9% 29,379 39,189 -25.0% Estonia-Finland 52,605 54,364 -3.2% 207,878 223,335 -6.9% Estonia-Sweden 1,929 1,453 32.8% 13,553 10,990 23.3%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I that operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route since 31 May 2024 returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route providing cruise service on 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels until 31 August 2024. From 31 August 2024 the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels since the cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment