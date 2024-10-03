MADD Canada Holds Memorial Ceremony to Honour Victims of Impaired Driving

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families and friends of innocent victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes will gather this Saturday to honour their loved ones at MADD Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument.



The beautiful Monument, located at Central Funeral Homes in Grand Falls-Windsor, is etched with the names of 78 people who died or were injured as a result of someone’s choice to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, including one new name added this year.

Media are invited to attend the Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date & Time: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 2 P.M. NDT Location: Candlelight Ceremony at Salvation Army Grand Falls Citadel, 33 Circular Rd., Grand Falls-Windsor Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Amy Coady, President of Municipalities of Newfoundland and Labrador Bryan King, Mayor of Bishop's Falls Barry Manuel, Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor

MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.