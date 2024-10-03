Automotive Engineering Services Research Report 2024-2030: Market Growth Driven by Demand with EV Production on a Fast Track as Countries Vie to Become Carbon Negative

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Engineering Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Engineering Services is estimated at US$202.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$349.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the automotive engineering services market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the accelerating development and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) are major drivers, necessitating advanced engineering expertise. Secondly, the continuous innovation in ADAS and vehicle safety technologies is boosting the demand for specialized engineering services. Thirdly, regulatory pressures to reduce emissions and enhance vehicle safety are encouraging automakers to seek external engineering support.



Additionally, the rise of connected vehicles and the integration of IoT technologies are creating new opportunities for engineering services. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of automotive systems and the need for rapid prototyping and testing are driving the demand for comprehensive engineering solutions. Lastly, the trend towards digitalization and the use of simulation and virtual testing tools are enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of automotive engineering services.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the In-House Services segment, which is expected to reach US$230.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.4%. The Outsourced Services segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $27.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $67.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Engineering Services Market: A Prelude

Competition

Automotive Engineering Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Engineering Services Grow in Demand with EV Production on a Fast Track as Countries Vie to Become Carbon Negative

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in '000 Units for Years 2020 through 2027

More Number of People Are Aware About the Benefits EVs Bring to the Table: % Global Consumers Preferring to Buy EVs (Fully Electric/Plug-in/Hybrid) for the Years 2020, 2021 and 2022

Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as of the Year 2023

Autonomous Cars: A Landmine of Growth Opportunity for Automotive Engineering Services

World Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis of Annual Sales in '000 Units for Years 2020 through 2027

Levels of Automation

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales Distribution by Level Typefor Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Increasing Demand for Advanced Connectivity Solutions Pushes the Need for Engineering Services

Global Connected Cars Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025 % of New Vehicles with In-Built Connectivity for 2023 and 2030

Automotive Engineering Services for Tapping Connectivity

Rise in Integration of ADAS by OEMs into Latest Models Augers Well for Engineering Services Market

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Select ADAS Technologies

Rise in Vehicle Electronification Drives Demand

With Advanced Technologies Making a Big Impact on Automotive Sector, Automotive Engineering Services Grow in Importance

Rising Industry Focus on Engineering of Light Weight Vehicles Pushes Demand for Advanced Engineering Capabilities

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2023

Industry Witnesses Continued Preference of OEMs toward Outsourcing Services for Cost Savings

Engineering Services Gain as Automaker Strengthen R&D Spending

Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030

Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment : 2025

R&D Focus Shifts from Hardware to Software Engineering

Upside Potential of Vehicle Testing for Automotive Engineering Services

Powertrain Engineering Services Gain Significance

What Kind of an Automobile is on the Radar of Consumers Wanting to Own One: Powertrain Preference of Consumers (In %) as of the Year 2023

Emissions & Vehicle Safety Regulations Rev Up Automotive Engineering Services Market

Safety Regulations Step-Up the Pressure on Software

