Xtract One Technologies Selected by the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers to Bolster Venue Security & Elevate Fan Experience

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway has been selected to protect all entrances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a result of the Company’s partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers (“Cavs”) of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Installation was completed during the second quarter of 2024.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home to the Cavaliers, is Northeast Ohio’s premier sports and entertainment venue located in the heart of downtown Cleveland. The Cavs are joining an expanding list of forward-thinking customers focused on providing a modern-day security approach to elevate guest experience. Aligning with the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse mission of creating extraordinary experiences for everyone, SmartGateway will deliver optimal fan experiences by eliminating long entry lines, allowing fans to quickly and safely enter the venue and enjoy the game.

"In introducing our game-changing technology to Cleveland Cavaliers home court, we’re taking SmartGateway to the NBA stage and showcasing just how impactful the system can be for live event venues across the nation, including in Cleveland during this years playoffs” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We’re looking forward to working together with Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and other Rocket Mortgage properties to enhance patron protection and further elevate event experiences, particularly for the rest of this NBA season, and beyond.”

“We are dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences, all the time, for everyone. When fans and event-goers come to our venue, we want their time to be spent enjoying the event and making memories that will last a lifetime,” Matt Miller, SVP of Facility Operations. “We’re excited to be working with Xtract One to set new standards in fan safety, and further cement Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the premier destination in Cleveland.”

SmartGateway is a cutting-edge, AI-powered patron screening solution tailored for large, ticketed venues, designed to improve entry efficiency and detect threats without invading guests' sense of privacy and comfort. The system replaces traditional metal detectors and delivers fast, reliable, and frictionless screening solutions to enable high throughput. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they walk through, eliminating the need to empty pockets and optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines. and allowing patrons to quickly, and safely, enter the venue to enjoy their event. This capability allows patrons to safely enter the venue to enjoy their event at a quicker pace—up to ten times quicker than traditional methods.

Xtract One Technologies is leveraged by venues globally and has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation for their Multi-Sensor Gateway portfolio. This designation recognizes the effectiveness of its AI-powered weapons detection technology for public safety as a trusted leader in advanced touchless security screening solutions.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Northeast Ohio’s premier sports and entertainment facility. Home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and the annual MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse also hosts major attractions, top-tier concert tours, family shows and signature events to the greater Cleveland area. Each year, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosts more than 200 diverse ticketed events and 1,400 private events that draw nearly 2 million patrons to downtown Cleveland. These events have a lasting and significant cultural and economic impact on the city, the county and the broader Northeast Ohio region. Visit rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com to learn more.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers, founded in 1970, are a professional basketball team in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Known for their community support, workplace diversity and local economic impact, the team plays at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Both the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of sports and entertainment properties under the Dan Gilbert ROCK Family of Companies. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans with the best experience in the NBA with an extensive and stunning array of amenities, technology and signature, electrifying game presentation. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.