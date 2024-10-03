Constellium Receives Supplier of the Year Award from Stellantis for Strong Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

PARIS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is proud to announce that it has received the Supplier of the Year Award from Stellantis for its strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), applying strict requirements to its business and its supply chain, and receiving positive ratings from renowned international rating agencies. This award also recognizes Constellium’s overall best-in-class performance in supplying this customer. A long-time partner of Stellantis’ brands, Constellium provides aluminium automotive body sheet products and extrusion-based structural solutions for numerous vehicle platforms in Europe and the U.S.

Constellium’s commitment to sustainability has been rated and recognized by several independent organizations, such as EcoVadis, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), MSCI ESG Ratings, and ISS-Oekom. A founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), Constellium recently achieved ASI Performance Standard Certification for all its operations worldwide.

“We are deeply honored to receive this distinction from Stellantis, a valued and long-standing partner,” said Ingrid Joerg, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Constellium. “This award highlights our strong commitment to CSR, particularly in responsible purchasing, and demonstrates our commitment to delivering quality, sustainable and responsible solutions to our customers. We look forward to continuing our close and successful partnership with Stellantis and advancing our shared business and sustainability goals together.”

The award was presented during an annual event held in September in Turin, Italy and attended by over 200 Stellantis global suppliers and partners.

“Our suppliers’ dedication and superior standards have been instrumental in overcoming challenges and achieving remarkable milestones. Their exceptional performance, collaborative spirit, and commitment to quality and punctuality have been pivotal to our ongoing growth plans,” said Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer.

Constellium is committed to create value for customers, suppliers, and society by providing innovative, sustainable aluminium products in the most responsible way. Every year, the company discloses its performance and results in its Sustainability Reports.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

