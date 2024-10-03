Asset Entities Enters Into Agreement With Hollywood Talent Identifier, Maxx Talent Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary Payment Platform company, today announced that Maxx Talent Awards, a premier platform for showcasing the talents of aspiring actors, models, and singers, has selected the Company to Design, Develop, and Manage its server on the Discord social community platform.



The Maxx Talent Awards offers actors, models, singers, and other performers the opportunity to showcase their abilities for top Hollywood agents, modeling agencies, and other industry professionals. Actors are offered the opportunity to perform for producers and agents in the movie, film, and television industry. Models have the chance to be seen by leading international modeling agencies and fashion clients. Performing artists are also provided a platform to perform in front of top artists and repertoire, or A&R, executives, producers, managers, and agents. Maxx Talent currently operates showcases in Salt Lake City, Utah but, with this agreement, seeks to open a digital showcase in the near future.

“We are thrilled to be working with Maxx Talent Awards in leveraging the Discord online community platform to expand their operations and talent search around the world,” said Arman Sarkhani, Chief Operating Officer of Asset Entities Inc. This contract adds to our growing list of music and entertainment clients, and we believe it will help grow our revenues on a recurring basis.

At the helm of Maxx Talent Awards stand three industry titans, Branden Maxx, Gregory Gulley, and Lynn Sharon, whose careers have spanned over four decades in the heart of Hollywood. With a combined wealth of experience that has weathered many aspects of the entertainment world, their journey has uniquely positioned them to transform aspiring talents into thriving stars. Their seasoned expertise as agents and managers has not only shaped careers but helped in sculpting the very fabric of Hollywood itself.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

