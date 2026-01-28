Strive Announces Closing of Upsized & Oversubscribed Follow-On Offering of SATA Stock and Concurrent Exchange of Semler Notes

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST; SATA) (“Strive” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its follow-on offering (the “offering”) of 1,320,000 shares of Strive’s Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “SATA Stock”), at a public offering price of $90 per share.

The Company announced over $600 million in demand for the SATA Stock from the follow-on offering and upsized the initial $150 million target raise to $225 million, when taken together with the concurrent privately negotiated notes exchanges described below. As described below, the Company has now retired $110 million of the $120 million aggregate principal amount of debt the Company assumed from the Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler Scientific”) acquisition. The Company also announced its intention to retire the remaining $10 million of such debt by April 2026. The substantial demand for digital credit by institutional investors sets Strive ahead of its target to meet the previously announced intentions to retire the debt within 12 months of the close of the Semler Scientific acquisition – retiring approximately 92% of the debt in under two weeks, with intentions for complete retirement in under four months.

An aggregate of $90 million of the $100 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Semler Convertible Notes”) issued by Semler Scientific and guaranteed by Strive pursuant to an indenture, dated as of January 28, 2025, between Semler Scientific and U.S Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as amended by a supplemental indenture, dated January 16, 2026, by and among Semler Scientific, Strive and the Trustee were retired in an exchange for approximately 930,000 shares of SATA Stock. The Company used a portion of the cash proceeds from the offering of SATA Stock to retire the legacy Semler Scientific $20 million loan with Coinbase Credit Inc. (the “Coinbase Loan”). Following the retirement of the Coinbase Loan, 100% of Strive’s Bitcoin holdings are unencumbered.

“Strive continues to demonstrate leading execution in managing a world-class, Bitcoin-powered treasury, retiring over 90% of the Semler legacy debt just 11 days after closing the Semler acquisition, with intentions to retire the remaining debt by April,” said Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO. “By quickly returning to a preferred equity–only amplification structure, we are putting our money where our mouth is in our belief that the optimal way to finance the amplification of Bitcoin is by appropriately matching the long-duration nature of Bitcoin with long-duration financing.”

Strive also announced it has acquired 333.89 Bitcoin at an average price of $89,851 and now holds 13,131.82 Bitcoin as of January 28, 2026. Strive is now the tenth largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. Strive has an amplification ratio of 37.2% with 97.7% coming from our preferred equity. Amplification ratio is calculated by taking the total sum of debt and notional preferred outstanding and dividing it by the total market value of our bitcoin held. As of today, Strive’s quarter-to-date Bitcoin yield is 21.17%. Bitcoin yield represents the percentage growth of a company’s bitcoin exposure per common share over a period of time.

“The successful completion of this oversubscribed SATA follow-on offering reflects robust and growing investor demand for digital credit and highlights the Strive team’s disciplined, fast-paced execution of our corporate strategy,” said Ben Werkman, Chief Investment Officer of Strive. “In just over four months, Strive has scaled from zero Bitcoin to become a top-10 publicly traded holder of Bitcoin.”

About Strive

Strive is the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. Strive is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive holds approximately 13,131.82 bitcoin as of January 28, 2026.

Since launched its first ETF in August 2022, Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, has grown to manage over $2.3 billion in assets.

