Arcadia Adds New Marketplace Partners, Grows Leadership Team

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading data platform for healthcare, announced today that it added two new partners to its marketplace program to further support its provider and payer customers and enable them to succeed in value-based care. The data analytics company also strengthened its leadership team by adding top industry experts, further advancing its position at the forefront of healthcare transformation. The announcements follow a strong period of growth for Arcadia—including its recent acquisition of CareJourney and new customer business that adds over 2.25 million value-based lives to the company’s platform.

Marketplace Growth

Arcadia welcomed partners J2 Interactive and Socially Determined to its marketplace, an ecosystem of data solutions that drive innovation across the care continuum.

J2 Interactive guides healthcare organizations through complex data and interoperability projects, such as extracting data from EHRs, integrating and implementing technology platforms, and data enrichment and management in support of improved data connectivity, completeness, and accuracy.

Socially Determined enriches healthcare data with insights that provide complete visibility into a patient or health plan member’s social risk, enabling organizations to drive strategic programs that deliver measurable improvement in health outcomes at scale.

The new value-added partners are available now for Arcadia customers to extend the use of their datasets in support of improved care delivery and financial performance. All turnkey enablement tools and services offered by Arcadia Marketplace partners are seamlessly integrated into Arcadia’s data platform to provide customers with a simplified integration experience that reduces the time to value of data projects.

Leadership Growth

Recognizing the Arcadia Advantage, more institutions driving the future of healthcare trusted Arcadia to put their data to work so they can transform healthcare. This boosted the company’s market share by adding more than 2,250,000 value-based lives to its platform, pushing the total number of clinical patient records in the Arcadia ecosystem to more than 170 million.

Arcadia also grew its leadership team by adding industry experts who further bolster the company’s healthcare know-how, including:

Aneesh Chopra , Chief Strategy Officer and the former U.S. Chief Technology Officer under the Obama Administration, brings extensive leadership experience and influence in the use of healthcare data to advance value-based care.

, Chief Strategy Officer and the former U.S. Chief Technology Officer under the Obama Administration, brings extensive leadership experience and influence in the use of healthcare data to advance value-based care. Dr. Luke Hansen , MD, MHS, Chief Medical Officer, brings considerable clinical and operational expertise through leadership roles at Homeward Health, UnitedHealthcare, and Optum.

, MD, MHS, Chief Medical Officer, brings considerable clinical and operational expertise through leadership roles at Homeward Health, UnitedHealthcare, and Optum. Dr. Stephen Kahane , MD, Senior Advisor to Arcadia’s executive team, brings decades of experience in healthcare having served in CEO or President roles at athenahealth, AMICAS, Inc., and other leading healthcare technology and services organizations.

, MD, Senior Advisor to Arcadia’s executive team, brings decades of experience in healthcare having served in CEO or President roles at athenahealth, AMICAS, Inc., and other leading healthcare technology and services organizations. Mike Badome , ASA, MAAA, Lead Actuary, brings more than 15 years of value-based healthcare finance experience across payer and provider settings.

, ASA, MAAA, Lead Actuary, brings more than 15 years of value-based healthcare finance experience across payer and provider settings. Vignesh Elamvazhuthi , Senior Vice President of Engineering, a software engineering veteran who led product development and innovation at Salesforce and AI-based payer operations startup Machinify.

, Senior Vice President of Engineering, a software engineering veteran who led product development and innovation at Salesforce and AI-based payer operations startup Machinify. Dave Szela, Chief Growth Officer, brings over three decades of healthcare industry experience driving growth for provider, payer, and life sciences companies.

The collective expertise of Arcadia’s expanded leadership team will enable the company to better serve its customers. For example, Arcadia will leverage the convergence of Chopra’s interoperability, Hansen’s clinical, and Badome’s medical economics expertise to develop performance benchmarking, network modeling, and contract intelligence solutions. Collectively, Arcadia’s medical economics products will enable its customers to compare their performance against other organizations that look like them, fill in blind spots, identify trends in data, and drive better decisions in support of improved performance. Arcadia plans to make the new capabilities available to customers in the next several quarters.

What’s Next

Arcadia will hold its annual customer conference, Aggregate, October 15-17, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. During the event, innovative healthcare brands will share how they use Arcadia to transform patient and provider experiences. Additionally, Arcadia will set a vision for how it will bring to market new products—including those that integrate CareJourney, the company Arcadia acquired in June 2024.

Discover how Arcadia customers use data to deliver better care, explore how the Arcadia platform can put your data to work, and follow our journey toward healthier lives for all.

