Beyond Green Welcomes New Member Properties in Africa, Europe, and Latin America, Thoughtfully Expanding its Global Footprint

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green – a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable hotels, resorts, and lodges – has announced the addition of seven new members. These properties, spanning Africa, Europe, and Latin America, are committed to adhering to more than 50 sustainability indicators aligned with global standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As Beyond Green thoughtfully expands its portfolio, it remains committed to sustainability leadership across the key pillars of Nature, Culture, and Community. Now encompassing almost 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 20 countries, the brand continues to grow with intention. Since its launch by Preferred Travel Group in 2021, Beyond Green has curated a diverse collection of properties, each embracing the core principles of sustainability that define membership in the Beyond Green family.

"We're excited to welcome these seven new properties to our expanding global portfolio, including our inaugural properties in the United Kingdom, Austria and Botswana” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green. “With each addition, we continue to uphold our commitment to using travel as a positive force for change, these properties strengthen our shared vision of fostering a more sustainable and responsible future for both travelers and the planet."

The newest additions to the Beyond Green portfolio include:

Swinton Park Hotel (Ripon, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom): Located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, Swinton Park Hotel seamlessly blends historic grandeur with modern sustainability. Housed in a Grade II-listed castle, once the home of the Earl of Swinton, this award-winning hotel spans over 200 acres of parkland and gardens. Guests can enjoy gourmet British dishes crafted by Michelin-trained chefs using estate-grown produce, along with activities like wild swimming, forest walks, and falconry. Sustainability is central to their operations, with eco-friendly initiatives including a biomass boiler for energy, recycled materials adorning its spaces, and a chemical-free natural pool. Swinton plants a tree for every guest stay, contributing to conservation efforts across its 20,000 acre estate and the growth of its woodland project which partners with local conservation organizations.



Located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, seamlessly blends historic grandeur with modern sustainability. Housed in a Grade II-listed castle, once the home of the Earl of Swinton, this award-winning hotel spans over 200 acres of parkland and gardens. Guests can enjoy gourmet British dishes crafted by Michelin-trained chefs using estate-grown produce, along with activities like wild swimming, forest walks, and falconry. Sustainability is central to their operations, with eco-friendly initiatives including a biomass boiler for energy, recycled materials adorning its spaces, and a chemical-free natural pool. Swinton plants a tree for every guest stay, contributing to conservation efforts across its 20,000 acre estate and the growth of its woodland project which partners with local conservation organizations. SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge (Bahia Drake, Costa Rica): Situated in Corcovado National Park, SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge offers a secluded retreat amid 250,000 acres of pristine parks and reserves in an area once described as “the most biologically intense place on earth”. With stylish accommodations, a spa, pool, a certified dive center and additional outdoor adventures such as hiking, kayaking, and fishing, the lodge provides an immersive experience in nature. Dedicated to sustainability, it sources 70% of its energy from renewables, eliminates single-use plastics, and follows a 'Zero Waste' dining model. In partnership with organizations like Innoceana, the lodge supports global conservation efforts, including the One Trillion Trees Program, which explores the relationship between biodiversity and climate change. Committed to the local community, the property aids clean water access in Drake Bay and provides therapeutic experiences for individuals with disabilities through the Osa Sensorial project.



Situated in Corcovado National Park, offers a secluded retreat amid 250,000 acres of pristine parks and reserves in an area once described as “the most biologically intense place on earth”. With stylish accommodations, a spa, pool, a certified dive center and additional outdoor adventures such as hiking, kayaking, and fishing, the lodge provides an immersive experience in nature. Dedicated to sustainability, it sources 70% of its energy from renewables, eliminates single-use plastics, and follows a 'Zero Waste' dining model. In partnership with organizations like Innoceana, the lodge supports global conservation efforts, including the One Trillion Trees Program, which explores the relationship between biodiversity and climate change. Committed to the local community, the property aids clean water access in Drake Bay and provides therapeutic experiences for individuals with disabilities through the Osa Sensorial project. Bio- and Wellnessresort Stanglwirt (Tirol, Austria): Set in the foothills of Austria’s Kitzbühel Alps, Bio- and Wellnessresort Stanglwirt harmonizes natural beauty with eco-conscious practices, starting with its construction using local Arolla pine, lime mortar, and wooden beams instead of steel. Welcoming guests for over 400 years, on-property activities include an authentic spa and wellness experience with multiple saunas and steam baths; horseback riding, ski and snowboard school, 14 tennis courts and more. The resort’s sustainability efforts extend to its energy sources, with a biomass power plant providing eco-friendly heat since the 1980s and a hydroelectric power station generating carbon-free electricity. Water from the Kaiserquelle spring supplies the resort’s drinking water, pools, and saunas, ensuring exceptional purity. An on-site organic farm supports farm-to-table dining, and chemical-free cleaning agents contribute to a safer, more sustainable environment throughout the property.



Set in the foothills of Austria’s Kitzbühel Alps, harmonizes natural beauty with eco-conscious practices, starting with its construction using local Arolla pine, lime mortar, and wooden beams instead of steel. Welcoming guests for over 400 years, on-property activities include an authentic spa and wellness experience with multiple saunas and steam baths; horseback riding, ski and snowboard school, 14 tennis courts and more. The resort’s sustainability efforts extend to its energy sources, with a biomass power plant providing eco-friendly heat since the 1980s and a hydroelectric power station generating carbon-free electricity. Water from the Kaiserquelle spring supplies the resort’s drinking water, pools, and saunas, ensuring exceptional purity. An on-site organic farm supports farm-to-table dining, and chemical-free cleaning agents contribute to a safer, more sustainable environment throughout the property. andBeyond Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana): Spread across a vast 61,775-acre wildlife concession bordering the Moremi Game Reserve, Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp offers an immersive experience in the heart of Botswana’s diverse Okavango Delta. The camp’s nine tented suites, elevated on platforms beneath towering ebony trees, combine luxury with eco-conscious design, blending seamlessly into the surrounding environment. In 2018, the camp implemented a photovoltaic (PV) plant and Tesla Powerpack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), meeting 80% of its energy needs through green technology and significantly reducing reliance on generators.



Spread across a vast 61,775-acre wildlife concession bordering the Moremi Game Reserve, offers an immersive experience in the heart of Botswana’s diverse Okavango Delta. The camp’s nine tented suites, elevated on platforms beneath towering ebony trees, combine luxury with eco-conscious design, blending seamlessly into the surrounding environment. In 2018, the camp implemented a photovoltaic (PV) plant and Tesla Powerpack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), meeting 80% of its energy needs through green technology and significantly reducing reliance on generators. andBeyond Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge (Okavango Delta, Botswana): Nestled in the heart of the Okavango Delta, Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge exemplifies sustainable luxury within a wildlife-rich private concession. The lodge’s organic design, inspired by its natural surroundings, integrates seamlessly into the forest canopy, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship. With 70% of its energy supplied by a state-of-the-art solar power plant—the first of its kind in the Delta—Sandibe reduces its carbon footprint while offering guests the opportunity for behind-the-scenes tours of the solar facilities. Elevated suites provide both breathtaking views and seclusion, while local craftsmanship and natural materials are featured throughout, promoting a deep connection to the environment.



Nestled in the heart of the Okavango Delta, exemplifies sustainable luxury within a wildlife-rich private concession. The lodge’s organic design, inspired by its natural surroundings, integrates seamlessly into the forest canopy, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship. With 70% of its energy supplied by a state-of-the-art solar power plant—the first of its kind in the Delta—Sandibe reduces its carbon footprint while offering guests the opportunity for behind-the-scenes tours of the solar facilities. Elevated suites provide both breathtaking views and seclusion, while local craftsmanship and natural materials are featured throughout, promoting a deep connection to the environment. andBeyond Xaranna Okavango Delta Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana): Tucked away on a private island, Xaranna Okavango Delta Camp offers luxurious seclusion and sweeping views over a seasonal lagoon. The camp features just nine elegant safari tents, each equipped with a private plunge pool, romantic outdoor sala, and al fresco shower. Inspired by the Delta’s water lilies, 80% of the lodge’s energy needs are met by an advanced solar photovoltaic (PV) hybrid system, including a Tesla Powerpack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)—a first in Botswana. This innovative energy solution ensures a minimal environmental footprint, allowing guests to experience the beauty of the Delta in perfect harmony with nature.



Tucked away on a private island, offers luxurious seclusion and sweeping views over a seasonal lagoon. The camp features just nine elegant safari tents, each equipped with a private plunge pool, romantic outdoor sala, and al fresco shower. Inspired by the Delta’s water lilies, 80% of the lodge’s energy needs are met by an advanced solar photovoltaic (PV) hybrid system, including a Tesla Powerpack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)—a first in Botswana. This innovative energy solution ensures a minimal environmental footprint, allowing guests to experience the beauty of the Delta in perfect harmony with nature. andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp (Masai Mara, Kenya): Perched along the Saparingo River at the edge of the Masai Mara, Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp offers a front-row seat to the seasonal Great Migration and stunning views of Kenya’s iconic wildlife. The camp’s 40 Maasai-inspired tents provide sweeping vistas of the Mara’s plains and abundant wildlife while prioritizing sustainability. Hot water is efficiently generated using a solar-powered system, and by bottling water on-site, the camp eliminates the use of 56,000 plastic bottles annually. Kichwa Tembo is also deeply committed to community development, investing in education and healthcare initiatives to support local Maasai communities. Guests can savor fresh, organic ingredients from the camp’s garden, unwind by the rim-flow pool with breathtaking views, and enjoy holistic treatments at the massage tent.



The newly added andBeyond properties are part of an expanded partnership with the award-winning luxury experiential travel company, which will see 23 new properties joining the Beyond Green portfolio. Since 1991, andBeyond has been a pioneer in community-based conservation, wildlife protection, and environmental stewardship. Through the expanded partnership, these additional properties will further the vision of sustainable tourism as a force for good.

Each of these seven properties are also now part of the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Travel Group’s points-based loyalty program with more than 4.5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. To book a stay at any of Beyond Green’s member properties, visit StayBeyondGreen.com. For more information, travelers are invited to visit the Beyond Green brand website.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth’s most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PTG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 250 seasoned travel professionals situated across 20 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the Earth, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.